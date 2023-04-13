Largest Yayoi Kusama Exhibit Ever to Debut in New York City This Summer

On May 11, world-renowned, polka-dot-and-pumpkin-obsessed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama will unveil her latest works at New York City’s David Zwirner in an exhibit titled Yayoi Kusama: I Spend Each Day Embracing Flowers. It will be the largest Kusama exhibit to date and will span the galleries at 519, 525, and 533 West 19th Street.

After Kusama, born in Matsumoto, Japan in 1929. In 1958, she moved to New York City in 1958, and soon became an integral part of the pop art scene. She is primarily known for her polka-dotted sculptures and large-scale installations, like her popular Infinity Rooms, which are intended to invoke an out-of-body experience through the use of lights and mirrors. Her upcoming show will mark a decade since her first exhibition at David Zwirner.

Details on what exactly will show at I Spend Each Day Embracing Flowers are scant, however, according to David Zwirner, the exhibit promises to deliver new paintings, sculpted pumpkins and flowers, and even a never-before-seen Infinity Mirror Room.

Travelers unable to make it to New York to see I Spend Each Day Embracing Flowers still have some options to get their Kusama fix. Two Infinity Rooms are located at the Broad in Los Angeles, one at the Hirshhorn Collection in Washington D.C., and a large mosaic created by Kusama is on display at the Grand Central Madison train station in Manhattan. And thanks to a partnership with Louis Vuitton, a Yayoi Kusama robot can be found “painting” at its store on Fifth Avenue until the end of April.

Artwork and large-scale installations created by Kusama can be found all around the world. Photo by ephst/Shutterstock

How to plan your visit to “Yayoi Kusama: I Spend Each Day Embracing Flowers”

Admission to Yayoi Kusama: I Spend Each Day Embracing Flowers will be free and be based on a first come, first serve basis. However, visitors to previous Kusama exhibitions at David Zwirner have been known to wait from anywhere from half an hour to two hours, so it’s best to go early. The gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m from Tuesday through Sunday every week.

For those planning to visit New York to see this exhibit, the Hotel Chelsea and the Moxy NYC Chelsea are both within walking distance of the David Zwirner galleries. The Hotel Chelsea, which reopened in February 2022 after a thorough revamp, is a 15-minute walk away, while it’s about a 20-minute stroll from the Moxy.