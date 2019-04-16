Why You Should Go to Napa Valley This Spring

Whether you want to shop for local souvenirs, relax at a newly renovated hotel, or, of course, drink wine, here are six ideas to get you started.

share this article

Drinking wine is likely on your agenda if you’re heading to the Napa Valley in any season—but there are plenty of other things to do in the area this spring for those who like to shop, eat, listen to music, or simply enjoy the sunny weather and blooming flowers. Whether you’re planning your first trip to Napa Valley or your 40th, here are six things to do while experiencing Northern California wine country in one of its most beautiful seasons. Photo by David Escalante Head to La Calenda for delicious Mexican fare, including these fish tacos. Eat at La Calenda The latest Yountville restaurant from the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group (known in Yountville for The French Laundry and Bouchon) is helmed by chef de cuisine Kaelin Ulrich Trilling, who brings his native Oaxacan roots—and other flavors of Mexico—to life with his team. At La Calenda, sip a mezcal or margarita on the patio, share totopos (tortilla chips) and guacamole with friends (or don’t share—it’s heavenly), taste Oaxacan mole negro, and enjoy the eatery’s casual atmosphere, made cheerful with colorful decor and crockery crafted by artisans in Mexico. And for Cinco de Mayo, listen to live mariachi music during a family-friendly celebration. Related A New Arts District Is Transforming Napa Try your hand at guessing vino

Article continues below advertisement

Drink and test your palate every Wednesday at Sky & Vine, the rooftop bar atop the Archer Hotel in downtown Napa. Through a new promotion dubbed “Brown Bag Wednesday,” guests can do a blind taste test for wine. Here’s how the game works: Every week, the staff picks a bottle of wine. Once players have agreed to purchase the bottle (which ranges in price), a staff member hides it in a brown bag and pours it in a blind tasting format; guests then try to guess the “three Vs”: vintner, varietal, and vintage. Guess one of three correctly and get 10 percent off the bottle; two of three correctly and get 50 percent off. For those who guess all three correctly, the bottle costs only $1. Not a bad deal at all. Pro-tip: On May 1, Sky & Vine will open at noon instead of 3 p.m. for even more time to enjoy the sunshine. Courtesy of Napastäk One of the best places to find an array of food- and wine-related Napa Valley souvenirs is at Napastäk, now with its own brick-and-mortar boutique. Snag some Napa Valley snacks Homemade flavored vinegars. Ultra-rare olive oils. Artisanal jams. These are among the high-end epicurean delights you’ll find at Napastäk Napa Valley’s new location in downtown Napa, which opened in early 2019. The goodies are a fitting way to extend and amplify the food-and-wine experience you’ll have in many tasting rooms and restaurants around town. The shop, created by Lusine and Arthur Hartunian (who also co-own the Napa Valley Distillery), has amassed a cult following over the years out of its original stall in the Oxbow Public Market, which is still going strong. This new spot has a selection of grab-and-go foods, high-quality teas, and Napastäk wines from their cellars (including the “Bella Blanc,” named for the couple’s daughter, Isabella). Our advice: Go here for souvenirs to bring home to your foodie friends. Related New Ways to Explore Napa Valley (and They’re Not All in Tasting Rooms) Sip at a new tasting room

Article continues below advertisement