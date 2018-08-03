You Don’t Have to Be a Mountaineer to Hike These Thrilling Routes

Like something out of an action move, via ferratas—systems of fixed routes of ropes, ladders, and suspended bridges—were originally designed to connect isolated villages in the European Alps. These high-altitude ropes courses proliferated during World War I as a way to ease Italian and Austrian soldiers’ movements through steep terrain. In the decades that followed, local mountaineering clubs restored many of these “iron roads,” replacing ropes with steel cables and flimsy wooden ladders with iron rungs.

The routes have since become popular with hikers who want to explore the mountains but lack the skills and gear to safely tackle technical climbing routes. Rather than carry cumbersome ropes and place gear as they go, climbers on a via ferrata wear harnesses and use carabiners and dynamic (shock-absorbing) ropes to “clip in” to the fixed system of cables.

Photo by Marek Kania/Shutterstock The Via Ferrata delle Trincee is known for its impressive vistas.

The Italian Dolomites

These types of fixed routes are now being built on almost every continent and functioning as vertical playgrounds for experienced climbers and neophyte thrill-seekers alike. Each course is tailored to its landscape and all promise plenty of bird’s-eye views from adrenaline-pumping vantages.Here are a few of our favorites—from historic iron roads to newfangled record-setters—and where to find them.

The Dolomites, a chain of 18 peaks in the northern Italian Alps, are a via ferrata paradise. The region is full of sheer cliff faces that tower over narrow valleys and bring out a traveler’s aspiring mountaineer. Some of the routes up 10,968-foot Marmolada mountain date back to the early 1900s and can take around 13 hours round-trip. The half-mile Via Ferrata delle Trincee is dotted with great views and the remains of WWI-era Austrian military outposts. With more than 200 routes to choose from in the region, it’s worth hiring an experienced guide service to help you design a single- or multi-day adventure.

Courtesy of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority The Jebel Jais Via Ferrata is the only route in the United Arab Emirates.

United Arab Emirates

British Columbia, Canada

Courtesy of Wildwire Wanaka Wildwire Wanaka is the world’s highest waterfall via ferrata.

Wanaka, New Zealand

Todgha Gorge, Morocco

Courtesy of Josh King/Mountain Trip The crux of Telluride’s iron way peers over a 300-foot drop to the valley floor.

Telluride, Colorado, United States

Mount Kinabalu, Malaysia

Courtesy of Natura Vive Finish a via ferrata adventure in Peru’s Sacred Valley with a night at SkyLodge.

Sacred Valley, Peru



