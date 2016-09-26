Who Makes the Best Pastries in Spain? The Nuns, of Course

My host mother in Seville, clutching a white pastry box, placed a paper-wrapped cookie in my palm as if delivering a sacrament. Christmas and the end of my semester abroad were two months off, but the gifting had begun.

“Mantecados de las monjas,” Carmen sang, “the most delicious flavor of Christmas.”

Unwrapped, the treats “from the nuns” resembled shortbread, but the taste and texture were otherworldly. Made per tradition with manteca—Iberian pork fat—the cookie was crisp on the outside, silky on the inside, its Moorish influence revealed in cinnamon, almond, and toasted sesame seeds.

Carmen devoured her mantecado. “Only one a day,” she said, closing the lid on the pound of cookies, “or we’ll get fat.”

The next day, the pastry box was empty.



Ten years later, on a trip to Seville with my husband, I was on a mission to find mantecados, which reigned in my memory as the holiest of all dulces de convento, sweets made by Spanish nuns using centuries-old recipes.

Photo by Rodrigo Cardoso

That first bite was everything I remembered. I was in heaven.