Where U.S. Travelers Would Go if Time and Money Were No Object

When Americans were asked where they would go if all constraints were removed, the majority cited Australia, according to a recent survey commissioned by vacation rental company Vrbo. That was followed by Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan and Ireland (which tied for fifth).

Vrbo’s 2019 US Traveler Survey was conducted by market research company Ipsos in January 2019, during which 1,067 adult leisure travelers were questioned about their travel preferences.

While Australia topped the list as most lusted after travel destination overall, the results showed slight differences when broken down by demographic.

Photo by Kamira/Shutterstock Millennials have all the heart eyes for Italy.

Millennials’ dream destinations

Italy Japan/United Kingdom (tie) United States Spain/Peru (tie) Greece

Gen Xers’ dream destinations

Australia Italy United States United Kingdom France/Japan (tie)

Photo by William Perugini/Shutterstock The United States ranked in the top three for dream travel destinations for every demographic.

Baby boomers’ dream destinations

Australia United States Italy United Kingdom New Zealand

In their survey, Ipsos and Vrbo defined millennials as travelers 18 to 34 years old, Generation X was defined as 35- to 54-year-olds, and baby boomers were defined as travelers ages 55 and up.

So, what are travelers willing to sacrifice to get to these places of their dreams (which, it’s worth noting, included staying right here in the good old US of A for many)? Among the millennial respondents, 37 percent said they would go into debt to travel, compared to 27 percent of Gen Xers, and 15 percent of baby boomers.

In order to be willing to go into debt to travel, one has to really want to go. The survey found that relaxation, going on a family vacation, and exploration were the top three motivators for travelers regardless of their age.