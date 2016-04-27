Travelers can fly to Darwin straight from Asia, or connect to the Northern Territory via other Australian cities. The biggest two airports are in Darwin and Alice Springs, though smaller airstrips can be found in Katherine, Tenant Creek, and Uluru. Darwin is also a stop on many South Pacific cruise itineraries. Once in the NT, visitors can pick up their rental car or catch a tour bus and hit the open road.

Darwin and Alice Springs offer a range of rental car services, from four-wheel drive Apollo campervans and Britz adventure jeeps to your typical two-wheel drive station wagons. Four-wheel drive is necessary in certain parts of Kakadu National Park and on famous sand highways such as the Mereenie Loop. Coach and bus tours by the likes of AAT Kings operate throughout the state, as does the famous Ghan railroad from Adelaide to Darwin.