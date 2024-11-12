Why Alberta Should Be Your Next Winter Vacation

Alberta is an ideal place to experience the awe-inspiring beauty of the Canadian Rockies through a wide range of unforgettable winter activities. Sharpen your senses while snowshoeing along a rugged ridgeline in Kananaskis Country, breathe in the crisp mountain air as you cut fresh tracks through pristine powder, or hop on a pedal-assist e-fat bike to explore the groomed front country and backcountry trails that wind through pearl-white terrain in Banff National Park. With delectable local dining options and warm, welcoming accommodations, Alberta offers an intimate and memorable winter travel experience.

The Rocky Mountains make the Alberta region a gorgeous winter destination. Courtesy of Travel Alberta

Explore the backcountry on snowshoes

Lace-up those winter boots and strap on some snowshoes to explore the untouched backcountry terrain of Fortress Mountain, located in the heart of Kananaskis Country, a 60-minute drive from Calgary. A snowcat-assisted ride to Fortress Ridge takes visitors on an adventure through the natural playground favored by the city’s locals. Check out the sweeping mountain vistas and snow-covered natural setting (featured in several Hollywood blockbusters, such as The Revenant and Inception) before warming up with a steaming cup of hot chocolate and freshly baked cookies.

Ski the slopes of Lake Louise

A person skiing down a steep slope of fresh, untouched snow at Lake Louise Ski Resort in Alberta. Courtesy of Travel Alberta

The biggest ski resort in the Canadian Rockies, Lake Louise Ski Resort’s upwards of 4,200 acres of skiable mountain terrain includes 12 lifts (one gondola, eight chairs, and three carpets), a vertical rise of more than 3,000 feet, and a run that’s a leg-burning five miles long. Each lift ensures accessibility to all levels of terrain, whether you’re just beginning, intermediate, or an expert. Forge new trails on pillowy powder across four mountain faces—while soaking in sugar-dusted mountain panoramas—before enjoying an après-ski on the patio of the Whitehorn Bistro, one of many dining options available.

Where to spend the night in Alberta

Curl up in a cozy cabin or glamping tent at Mount Engadine Lodge. Tucked into a valley ringed by the jagged peaks of Kananaskis Country—with easy access to spectacular snowshoeing and cross-country ski trails—these rustic, comfortable accommodations have pet-friendly rooms, gourmet family-style dining, and a crackling communal fireplace where guests can relax and enjoy afternoon tea or an evening cocktail.

Book the Moxy, Banff’s mid-century twist on the classic mountain lodge for less traditional lodging. Retro ski vibes, a food truck, and a hot pool are just a few of the offerings of this $30 million renovation of the historic Voyager Inn, constructed in 1964 and Banff’s first commercial motor hotel. Rooms feature neutral tones and clean lines with pops of Canadiana-inspired décor and, depending on your room choice, you may find yourself with bunk or lofted beds or sleeping toe-to-toe (thanks to bumper-to-bumper arrangements) that are perfect for families or groups.

Go dog sledding and e-fat biking in Kananaskis Country

Dog sledding with Snowy Owl Sled Dog Tours Courtesy of Travel Alberta

Get up close and personal with nature on a dog-sledding adventure with Snowy Owl Sled Dog Tours. Spend anywhere from two to eight hours with these energetic canines as they whisk you across the snowy landscapes of Kananaskis Country. Tour options include an overnight winter camping experience and learning to drive the dog sled. A professional photographer is also on hand to capture each exhilarating moment.

If you prefer to get your blood pumping and your legs moving, try a pedal-assist e-fat biking tour with Radventures. You’ll experience the glory of Banff in winter on two wheels with local guides sharing their personal insight into this beautiful area and taking you to secret, stunning locales. Never been on a fat bike before? No problem. If you can ride a bike, you can ride a fat bike. Savor the crisp crunch of snow under your wheels while you zip through groomed front-country trails on this two-hour tour.

Where to eat in Banff

Cascade Mountain overlooking the town of Banff Courtesy of Travel Alberta

A plethora of delicious dining options await in Banff to refuel after a day of outdoor exploration. Juicy Alberta Wagyu beef—grilled over hardwood and mesquite and locally sourced from Albertan ranches—awaits at Chuck’s Steakhouse, where delectable cuts come with a side of mountain views. Warm up next to the fireplace at Bluebird Wood-Fired Steakhouse while tucking into prime rib or Swiss fondue.

If all that fresh air has you craving carbs, Lupo offers a taste of Italy in the heart of the Canadian Rockies. Handmade pizza and pasta complement classic Italian cocktails and wine, and a beer menu highlights local breweries.

A night out in Banff doesn’t have to end with dinner, so warm up your vocal cords before karaoke at Hello Sunshine. With private rooms, a mouthwatering sushi menu, and creative cocktails, it’s the perfect way to round off a day of adventure.

Roam responsibly with public transit

No trip to Banff is complete without also visiting the nearby hamlet of Canmore. The superior public transit system, Roam, serves both communities and Lake Louise, making for an easy and sustainable way to travel in the area. Skip parking or driving on icy roads and simply enjoy the scenic beauty as buses take you between locations.