The Wild Side of Pennsylvania You Never Knew Existed

Beyond Pennsylvania’s historic cities and the oil-painting landscapes of pastoral farmland, many of the state’s most unforgettable experiences are in its expansive great outdoors. Across the Pennsylvania Wilds, rivers carve through dramatic gorges, scenic byways wind through dense forests, and wildlife roams freely across bucolic landscapes.

Millions of acres of public lands nestled in the north-central part of the state brim with lesser-known wonders: rushing waterfalls, wandering elk, and unforgettable stargazing in some of the darkest skies in the eastern United States. In this vast outdoor playground, adventure is never far away.

See Pennsylvania’s Grand Canyon

A view of Pine Creek Gorge from Barbour Rock Overlook in Colton Point State Park Courtesy of Visit PA

If there’s one icon of the region, it’s Pine Creek Gorge. Shaped over thousands of years by Pine Creek, the canyon stretches nearly 50 miles through this pocket of Pennsylvania and plunges some 1,500 feet below the surrounding plateau. The unexpected scale earned it the nickname the “Pennsylvania Grand Canyon.”

You’ll find the best views at Leonard Harrison State Park and Colton Point State Park, where overlooks reveal seemingly endless layers of forested ridges rolling toward the horizon. During the summer, the canyon’s steep walls and dense tree cover create a cooler refuge for hikers seeking wildlife and waterfalls. In the fall, the scenery transforms with shades of scarlet, amber, and gold.

The gorge rewards exploration from more than one vantage point. Along the canyon floor, the Pine Creek Rail Trail follows a former railroad corridor for miles, making it a favorite among cyclists and walkers. For more thrills, hike deeper on nearby trails that reveal hidden waterfalls, overlooks, and stretches of serene forest that seem untouched by time.

Follow the path less traveled along the Loyalsock Trail, deep within the untouched landscapes of the Pennsylvania Wilds. Courtesy of Visit PA/Dalaney Vartenisian

Explore the Pennsylvania Wilds by trail, water, and road

The Pennsylvania Wilds encompass more than two million acres of public lands, making it one of the largest expanses of undeveloped landscape in the Northeast, and Pine Creek Gorge is just the beginning. Lace up your hiking boots for the Loyalsock Trail, a rugged route known for its rocky outcroppings, rushing streams, and waterfalls.

Some, like Dry Run and Cottonwood Falls, are well known. Others, like Alpine or Mill Creek Falls, are off the beaten path.

For a different perspective, head to Hyner View State Park, where a dramatic overlook offers panoramic views of the West Branch Susquehanna River and surrounding mountains. The park is also famous for hang gliding, and you can often catch a glimpse of colorful wings launching from the mountaintop and soaring above the valley below.

Cyclists will find ample opportunities to explore the Wilds on two wheels. In the northwestern reaches of the region, Pennsylvania’s only national forest, the Allegheny National Forest, is home to Jake’s Rocks, a trail system that winds through hardwood forests and offers panoramic reservoir views. Nearby, the Kane Rail Trail follows a former railroad corridor through scenic countryside, while the Wild Elk Gravel Trail guides riders through remote woodlands, serene backroads, and some of the region’s most picture-worthy landscapes.

Communities throughout the Wilds make ideal base camps for exploration, whether your perfect day ends in a historic inn, a secluded cabin, or beneath a tent. In Wellsboro, the 1800s-era Penn Wells Hotel is minutes from Pine Creek Gorge, making it a natural home base for hikers, cyclists, and leaf peepers alike.

Head west for rustic accommodations like Wapiti Woods and Antler Shed Cabins that place visitors in the heart of some of Pennsylvania’s most spectacular scenery, where forests stretch to the horizon, and wildlife sightings are common yet thrilling. Mornings often begin with mist rising from the trees and evenings end beneath remarkably dark skies.

Watch for elk and go stargazing

The Milky Way over Cherry Springs State Park Courtesy of Visit PA

Just before sunset in Benezette, the “Elk Capital of Pennsylvania,” visitors gather along viewing areas and open meadows with binoculars. North-central Pennsylvania is home to the largest free-roaming elk herd in the northeastern U.S., and the region around Benezette offers some of the best opportunities to see these magnificent animals.

During the fall rut, bugling calls echo through the valleys as bulls compete for mates. In warmer months, elk often emerge from the forests at dawn and dusk to graze in fields.

As daylight fades, another natural wonder begins overhead. A short drive away, Cherry Springs State Park is a gold-tier International Dark Sky Park and home to some of the darkest skies east of the Mississippi River. On clear nights, thousands of stars appear overhead, while the Milky Way stretches across the sky with astonishing clarity.

Time a visit around a meteor shower, join fellow astronomy enthusiasts for an evening of stargazing, or simply spread out a blanket and look up. Cherry Springs offers the kind of experience that’s increasingly rare in modern life—far from city lights and digital distractions, the night sky takes center stage.

Together, the elk, forests, canyons, rivers, and star-studded skies reveal a side of Pennsylvania many travelers never expect to find—one that rewards curiosity, embraces adventure, and holds some of the state’s greatest treasures far from its cities.