Major “Calder-Picasso” Exhibit Comes to the United States

For those eagerly awaiting the day when France reopens to U.S. travelers, you can still get your Paris museum fix in three U.S. cities in the meantime. The Musée national Picasso-Paris is currently loaning more than 150 works from its Calder-Picasso exhibit to museums in San Francisco, Atlanta, and Houston in 2021.

The exhibit, which looks at the connections between the work of two of the 20th century’s greatest artists, Pablo Picasso and Alexander Calder, is open (and unfortunately sold out) in San Francisco at the de Young Museum through May 23.

There’s little to no likelihood of the exhibit being extended in San Francisco because the art will need to move to the High Museum of Art in Atlanta for its run that goes from June 26 through mid-September. After that, it will open at the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston on Halloween and stay there until the end of January 2022.

Photo © RMN–Grand Palais – Adrien Didierjean. Pablo Picasso, “Reclining Nude” (“Nu couche”), 1932, oil on canvas, Musée nationale Picasso-Paris, Pablo Picasso Acceptance in Lieu, 1979. © 2021 Estate of Pablo Picasso/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York.

Even though the artists were contemporaries and both lived in Paris in the 20th century, they were not known to be friends and only met a few times. Nevertheless, Calder-Picasso provides an in-depth look at how both men used the absence of space in their art by juxtaposing their paintings, drawings, photographs, and of course, sculptural work. Visitors can expect to see several of Calder’s famed mobiles as well as his wired figures like 1931’s Croisière alongside Picasso’s 1932 painting Reclining Nude and the 1961 sculpture Woman with Outstretched Arms.