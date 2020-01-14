The Best Hikes in Arizona (They’re Not All in the Grand Canyon)

Horseshoe Bend gets crowded so go early for the best pictures.

With trails through canyons, lava tubes, deserts, and even ancient ruins, Arizona’s diverse landscape is a hiker’s paradise.

It may be nicknamed the Grand Canyon State, but Arizona is so much more than red rocks. In fact, the state’s landscape is wildly diverse, with everything from dense woods and snow-capped peaks in the north to the Sonoran desert, dotted with saguaro and yucca, to the south. Throw in ancient cliff dwellings, tumbling waterfalls, and wildlife-rich oases, and you have something for everyone, from the family seeking a leisurely stroll to the serious backcountry explorer. Here are 10 top hikes for nature lovers of all ages and abilities. Horseshoe Bend Distance: 1.5 miles round-trip Difficulty: Easy Nearest City or Town: Page The Instagram calling card of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Horseshoe Bend is one of those see-it-to-believe-it viewpoints that’s worth it despite the crowds. It’s also a hike that almost anyone can do, thanks to recent upgrades like a paid parking lot and a paved, ADA-compatible path to the overlook. While Horseshoe Bend is an absolute must for first-time visitors to the Page and Lake Powell area, the trail sees 2 million visitors a year, so plan your visit for early in the morning or the end of day to avoid the congestion, and spend the rest of the time exploring the nearly 1.5 million acres surrounding the lake. Lava River Cave, Coconino National Forest Photo by Michael Landrum/Shutterstock This cave formed when a river of molten lava crusted over but continued to flow underneath. Distance: .3 miles to cave; 1 mile inside cave Difficulty: Easy distance, but challenging because of rough terrain Nearest City or Town: Flagstaff There aren’t a lot of places in the continental United States where it’s possible to clamber through a long, well-preserved lava tube, so it’s no wonder that this hike is one of the most popular parts of the Coconino National Forest. Formed almost 700,000 years ago when a river of molten lava cooled from the outside in, crusting over while continuing to flow, the Lava River Cave is now a natural museum that serves as evidence of ancient volcanic activity. Wavy lines still mark the rocky surface where ripples solidified, and, at points, “lavacicles” hang from the tunnel ceiling. The hike through the tunnel requires warm clothes to withstand the cave’s year-round temperature of 35 to 40 degrees and sturdy shoes to negotiate the rocks, which can be jagged in some spots and slick with condensation in others. The forest service recommends carrying three light sources because, once you’re inside, the darkness is absolute and you’ll want backup no matter what happens. West Fork Oak Creek Trail, Coconino National Forest Photo by Shutterstock Hike under imposing canyon walls on the West Fork Oak Creek Trail. Distance: 6 miles round-trip Difficulty: Moderate Nearest City or Town: Flagstaff or Sedona

The only problem with 12-mile-long Oak Creek Canyon, a sheer-sided, red-rock river canyon between Sedona and Flagstaff, is that it almost has too many spectacular trails. Some were hewn from the rock by early settlers; they climb from the canyon floor to the eastern and western rims. Elevations range from up to 6,500 feet on the eastern side of the canyon to 7,200 feet on the western edge where the Red Rock–Secret Mountain Wilderness begins, meaning there are hikes here to challenge even the hardiest canyoneer. A good place to start is the West Fork Oak Creek Trail, which crisscrosses a meandering stream through towering canyon walls. Beyond the first three miles, the hike becomes much more strenuous, so you should only attempt the whole thing if you don’t mind deep wading and boulder-hopping. Maps are available at the Oak Creek Visitor Center. Eagles Nest Trail, Red Rock State Park Photo by Francesca Capodilupo/Shutterstock You can see all the way across Red Rock State Park from the top of the Eagles Nest Trail. Distance: 2.4 miles round-trip Difficulty: Moderate Nearest City or Town: Sedona With a name like Eagles Nest, you’d expect this trail to be a strenuous climb. But with an elevation gain of just 300 feet, it’s a relatively easy way to earn bragging rights—and stunning views over Red Rock State Park. During the cooler months from October to May, Red Rock State Park is also rich in guided and themed hikes, including a geology hike every second Sunday of the month and an archaeology hike every third Sunday. Lost Dog Wash Trail, McDowell Sonoran Preserve Photo by Tom Roche/Shutterstock The Lost Dog Wash Trail is most beautiful in spring, when it’s blanketed in wildflowers. Distance: 0.5 to 5.8 miles round-trip Difficulty: Easy to moderate Nearest City or Town: Scottsdale Like the biggest cactus garden you’ve ever seen, McDowell Sonoran Preserve spreads across 30,000 acres of the Sonoran Desert covered in prickly pear, chollo, hedgehog, and desert natives like agave and saguaro. Crisscrossed by 215 miles of trails—which are accessed via more than eight different trailheads—the preserve overwhelms with options, but the well-signed Lost Dog Wash Trailhead makes it easy to get started. The broad, gently sloping trail, vivid with wildflowers from late winter through spring, branches off into the more ambitious trails to Sunrise Peak and Taliesin Overlook. If you’re hiking with kids, also consider the half-mile, stroller-friendly Kovach Family Nature Trail, which offers a great introduction to the region’s geology, flora, and fauna. Siphon Draw and the Flatiron, Lost Dutchman State Park Courtesy of Arizona State Parks and Trails Prepare yourself for a demanding final ascent to the Flatiron. Distance: 4 miles round-trip to Siphon Draw; 5.5 miles round-trip to the Flatiron Difficulty: Challenging Nearest City or Town: Phoenix There’s no mistaking the rock formation known as the Flatiron, which juts out like the prow of a ship high in the Superstition Mountains northwest of Phoenix. From the trailhead in Lost Dutchman State Park, the hike begins with a deceptively easy meander through a meadow before launching into a steep ascent—you’ll cover more than 1,000 feet of elevation hiking up the canyon of Siphon Draw. As the Flatiron looms ever closer in your view, the rocks become a natural staircase, albeit a seriously challenging one. Arizona National Scenic Trail, Arizona Photo by Ray Redstone/Shutterstock Tackle the Arizona National Scenic Trail in passages through canyons and forests. Distance: 800 miles long Difficulty: All levels Nearest City or Town: Phoenix or Tucson

