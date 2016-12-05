Where to Go in the Snow if You’re a Sun Person

Dec 5, 2016
Sedona in the snow
There’s a winter wonderland for everyone—even if you hate the cold.
It’s time to free yourself of your travel tunnel vision. If you’re all about sunny escapes, you may find yourself planning that next beach vacation on autopilot. And while we love a good jaunt to warmer shores, there are plenty of other sides of the world to be explored. Even a sun lover can find a winter paradise. Here, four ways to have fun in the snow, even if you can’t stand the cold:
1. Head to Kirkwood, California . . . in March
Thanks to the reflective snow and cloudless spring days of this Lake Tahoe ski area, the sun beams down even hotter than in many less wintery destinations. At this time of year, you can ski or snowboard without bundling up—it’s not uncommon to see locals in T-shirts—although après-ski hot cocoa is still on the menu if you need a little dose of heat.
2. Find your snow-covered Arizona
You may know Arizona for its hot summers, but the red rocks are even more magical when they’re covered in white powder. Sedona, Mogollon Rim, and the Grand Canyon will each give you stunning snow-covered views, weather permitting. Keep an eye on the forecasts, and bring your camera—these are some one-of-a-kind shots you won’t want to miss.
3. Have a spa day in Bormio, Italy
The town of Bormio has hosted the Alpine World Ski championships twice, but it’s still known more for its history as a spa town than for its skiing. (Leonardo da Vinci visited for a thermal bath back in 1493.) Tucked into the Italian Alps, the Bagni di Bormio Spa Resort illustrates that fact with its two thermal centers (with over 30 different thermal facilities, including an outdoor pool with views of the Alps and underground thermal baths) and its guest rooms, which have thermal-water-equipped bathrooms.
4. Spend the summer cruising the Arctic
The Canadian and Greenlandic Arctic are remote and desolate terrains, but their beauty is hard to beat. In the summer, cruise operators like Adventure Canada show travelers the most interesting corners of this portion of the Arctic, as well as give them the chance to meet locals who spend their lives in the harsh climate. Plus, during summer, you’ll have a guaranteed 24 hours of sunlight every day.
