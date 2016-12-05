Where to Go in the Snow if You’re a Sun Person

It’s time to free yourself of your travel tunnel vision. If you’re all about sunny escapes, you may find yourself planning that next beach vacation on autopilot. And while we love a good jaunt to warmer shores, there are plenty of other sides of the world to be explored. Even a sun lover can find a winter paradise. Here, four ways to have fun in the snow, even if you can’t stand the cold:

1. Head to Kirkwood, California . . . in March

Thanks to the reflective snow and cloudless spring days of this Lake Tahoe ski area, the sun beams down even hotter than in many less wintery destinations. At this time of year, you can ski or snowboard without bundling up—it’s not uncommon to see locals in T-shirts—although après-ski hot cocoa is still on the menu if you need a little dose of heat.

2. Find your snow-covered Arizona

You may know Arizona for its hot summers, but the red rocks are even more magical when they’re covered in white powder. Sedona, Mogollon Rim, and the Grand Canyon will each give you stunning snow-covered views, weather permitting. Keep an eye on the forecasts, and bring your camera—these are some one-of-a-kind shots you won’t want to miss.

3. Have a spa day in Bormio, Italy