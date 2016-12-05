Home>Travel inspiration>Where to Go Next

Where to Go in the Snow if You’re a Sun Person

By Sarah Purkrabek

Dec 5, 2016

share this article
flipboard
Sedona in the snow
Photo by @slam_antha

Sedona in the snow

There’s a winter wonderland for everyone—even if you hate the cold.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

It’s time to free yourself of your travel tunnel vision. If you’re all about sunny escapes, you may find yourself planning that next beach vacation on autopilot. And while we love a good jaunt to warmer shores, there are plenty of other sides of the world to be explored. Even a sun lover can find a winter paradise. Here, four ways to have fun in the snow, even if you can’t stand the cold:

 1. Head to Kirkwood, California . . . in March

Thanks to the reflective snow and cloudless spring days of this Lake Tahoe ski area, the sun beams down even hotter than in many less wintery destinations. At this time of year, you can ski or snowboard without bundling up—it’s not uncommon to see locals in T-shirts—although après-ski hot cocoa is still on the menu if you need a little dose of heat.

2. Find your snow-covered Arizona

You may know Arizona for its hot summers, but the red rocks are even more magical when they’re covered in white powder. Sedona, Mogollon Rim, and the Grand Canyon will each give you stunning snow-covered views, weather permitting. Keep an eye on the forecasts, and bring your camera—these are some one-of-a-kind shots you won’t want to miss.

3. Have a spa day in Bormio, Italy

Article continues below advertisement

The town of Bormio has hosted the Alpine World Ski championships twice, but it’s still known more for its history as a spa town than for its skiing. (Leonardo da Vinci visited for a thermal bath back in 1493.) Tucked into the Italian Alps, the Bagni di Bormio Spa Resort illustrates that fact with its two thermal centers (with over 30 different thermal facilities, including an outdoor pool with views of the Alps and underground thermal baths) and its guest rooms, which have thermal-water-equipped bathrooms.

4. Spend the summer cruising the Arctic

The Canadian and Greenlandic Arctic are remote and desolate terrains, but their beauty is hard to beat. In the summer, cruise operators like Adventure Canada show travelers the most interesting corners of this portion of the Arctic, as well as give them the chance to meet locals who spend their lives in the harsh climate. Plus, during summer, you’ll have a guaranteed 24 hours of sunlight every day.

>>Next: This Arctic Cruise May Just Be the Answer to Your Next Family Trip

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories