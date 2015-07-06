Where to Find Morocco’s True Flavors

The real foragers aren't in San Francisco or Copenhagen. They're tromping through Morocco's mushroom-gilded forests.

If the first rule of collecting wild mushrooms is “never take anything you can’t positively identify,” the second must be “you won’t find any along the trail.” In the Rif Mountains of Morocco, that goes for animal trails as well. Goats and cows and even wild boars enjoy mushrooms too, said my guide, Mohammed Elafia, as he pointed to a pale stump nibbled off at ground level. Flashing a patient smile, Mohammed ducked under a low branch, releasing a shower of morning raindrops onto the peaked cowl of his woolen djellaba, the traditional deep-sleeved, calf-length robe worn by men in the Rif. Then he disappeared through a tangled lattice of shrubs and bramble. The sky was a whorl of charcoals and pearl grays, and here, at an altitude of 1,700 feet, the morning was chilly. The cork oaks that dominated the forest were ragged and gnarled, their trunks shiny black where the thick bark had been removed. (The cork regenerates every decade or so, and workers harvest it again.) Tender ferns sprouted up in the loam, beards of moss dangled from twigs, and delicate purple and red flowers added pinpricks of spring color. I heard Mohammed’s son Abdelghani call my name, and I scrambled down the wet slope until I spotted him under a cork tree, crawling on his hands and knees toward a chanterelle protruding from sodden leaf litter and acorn shells. Sweeping the base clear with his fingers, he cut around the stem with a plastic-handled paring knife and handed me the mushroom. Smooth and a deep golden-yellow, the chanterelle had a fluted vase shape, with a ribbing of slender folds on the underside and a tapered stem. Before placing it in my wide wicker basket, I inhaled the pronounced fruity smell and caught strong notes of apricot. Chanterelles grow singly or in loose clusters. Abdelghani and I dug out another dozen or so before moving on in slow pursuit, looking for the dull glint of gold among the woody browns of the forest floor. Peden + Munk The medina of Chefchouen cascades in waves of blue. In Arabic, Rif means “edge” or “border.” As Africa’s northernmost range, the Rif forms an almost impenetrable arc along Morocco’s Mediterranean coast and historically has provided protection against invasions from the north. It stretches from Cap Spartel, on the country’s far northwestern tip, some 220 miles east toward the border with Algeria . But it really starts about two hours southeast of Tangier , at Chefchaouen, where the mountains rise up dramatically. The Rif was once called bled es siba (“land of lawlessness”). Tamer now, the region remains the chief supplier of hashish to Europe. But, little known to most people—including many Moroccans—the Rif’s forests also conceal 35 varieties of edible wild mushrooms. Mohammed and his sons aren’t guides in the traditional tourism sense. They know the forests intimately because they graze the family’s goats there. And they know their mushrooms, too. Like many other young men in the nearby hamlets, when Abdelghani or his brothers are out with their flock, they sometimes pick up mushrooms to sell to a middleman who sends them on to Casablanca. Women out gathering firewood or fodder for animals collect mushrooms, too. Chanterelles, porcini, and black trumpets are the easiest to sell, along with valuable matsutake found higher in the cedar forests. Some of the mushrooms are destined for restaurants in Morocco’s largest cities, others for European markets, such as La Boqueria in Barcelona, where I’m a frequent visitor to the stall of Llorenç Petràs, Europe’s finest purveyor. I cook with mushrooms as often as possible, but in Spain, where I live, the seasons are short, and many of my favorite local fungi are autumnal treats only. Not so in the western Rif, which gets more rainy days than anywhere else along Africa’s Mediterranean coast. Mushrooms can be found into May. Peden + Munk After foraging, a fire is a welcome sight at Auberge Dardara.

A few years ago, while I was working on a Moroccan cookbook, my wife, our two young daughters, and I stayed at Auberge Dardara , a guesthouse and restaurant about seven miles outside Chefchaouen. Joined by the owner, Jaber Elhabibi, and a handful of Moroccan guests from Casablanca and Rabat, we gathered mushrooms with Mohammed and another of his sons, Nafia. In just a few hours we filled our baskets with several varieties, including a type of coral fungus the size of a cauliflower. That visit whetted my appetite, and I had returned to forage during peak season. "You can find mushrooms here all the time," Mohammed had told me, "but March is the best." I enjoy the thrill of the hunt, of venturing into the deepest reaches of the forest in search of wild fungi, but I love the spoils of the effort even more. On this return trip, I had also come to eat. Once Mohammed, Abdelghani, and I had collected five pounds or so of chanterelles and some porcini with bright yellow undercaps, the three of us headed back up the hill to the road. Mohammed walked slowly, his hands buried in his djellaba, his cowl pulled up against the rain. He spotted a final few chanterelles poking up in the dense forest. He added these to the basket along with sprigs of wild lavender and various herbs I didn't recognize. It wasn't a great haul, but enough for a couple of meals.

Back at the Auberge Dardara, I passed the basket to the chef, Mustapha Zaizoun, who immediately set to work cleaning the mushrooms. He trimmed the ends, tapped the unfurled caps with the flat of the knife blade, then brushed them with the dry bristles of

an inch-wide paintbrush. I took off my wet boots and sat down in the dining room for lunch. As I warmed up beside the flickering fire, I nibbled on wrinkled black olives—dry cured and chewy, with hints of bitter smokiness—and hunks of leavened bread with a crust coated in wheat chaffing. Soon came small dishes of chilled cooked carrots seasoned with cumin and paprika, a mash of roasted eggplant and red peppers called zaâlouk, and fresh goat cheese—blended with olive oil, garlic, and oregano—that was light as mousse. These were followed by a bowl of bessara, a creamy, pale puréed soup of dried fava beans. When I finished eating the soup, I went into the kitchen to watch Mustapha prepare the main course, a mushroom omelet. He had taught me to make this dish on my previous visit, and I not only included it in my cookbook but also added it to the two dozen or so family favorites I prepare at home. Mustapha had arranged the ingredients on the patinated steel counter. He stood, almost formally, before them in his short-sleeved white chef’s jacket buttoned over a black hooded sweatshirt. He is mute, and the kitchen was almost silent as he used hand signs to give instructions to his two assistants. He thinly sliced some chanterelles, crushed cloves of garlic under the heel of his hand, and then sautéed both with fresh bay leaves. After whisking eggs (from a neighboring farm) with a generous pinch of cumin, he poured them into a skillet. Once they had set, he arranged the mushrooms and garlic on the eggs and added minced parsley and a sprig of just-clipped rosemary. A few moments later, Mustapha slid the omelet onto a plate and handed me a fork and knife. I took a bite. The mushrooms were delightfully toothsome, and as for the eggs, nothing better absorbs the flavors of the hills. Before I could eat more, though, Fatima, Mustapha’s assistant, snatched up the plate and insisted I go to the dining room and eat it properly. As I lingered over a dessert of creamy goat’s-milk yogurt topped with heather honey, Dardara’s owner, Jaber, joined me at the table. He gingerly held the rim of a scalding glass of murky tea, stuffed with mint but also with fresh absinthe leaves, marjoram, rose geranium, lemon verbena, and a variety of wild thyme. Born and raised in Tangier, Jaber had returned to this area, where he had spent childhood vacations visiting his grandparents, and opened Dardara in 2000. Quiet and thoughtful, he wears frameless, square-lensed glasses, a thick beard, and a generous mustache that could be twisted into handlebars. Before Jaber had finished his tea, we could see that the clouds had dissipated somewhat, and the hills rising above the auberge shone green in the afternoon light. “There is a forest of Aleppo pine trees where we might find Amanita caesarea,” he said. Caesar’s mushroom is one of the few edible amanitas and one of the most sought-after varieties in the forest. He would show me himself. He pulled a djellaba over his fleece vest, and I put on my wet boots. Despite the momentary lull, heavy drops of rain splattered the windshield of Jaber’s car as we climbed a thousand feet higher than the cork forest we had explored that morning. Even though it was the end of March, snow covered the tops of nearby hills. Across the valley, in a fading patch of sunlight, the white- and-blue-hued town of Chefchaouen huddled under a pair of twin mountain peaks. Peden + Munk A bus traveling on the road through the Rif Mountains

