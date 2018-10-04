Where to Find Some of the World’s Best Coffee in the United States

Over the past decade, coffee connoisseurs in the United States have become obsessed with how beans are sourced and roasted around the world. Countries like Guatemala, Colombia, and Indonesia are famous for producing top-notch single-origin coffee. But no country’s history with coffee dates back further than Ethiopia’s, where the first arabica plant was found dozens of centuries ago in the southern Kaffa region.

Today, Ethiopia is the largest coffee producer in Africa. The country’s coffee beans are sold in roasteries around the world, including in third-wave coffee shops, where high-quality coffee is bought in small batches from individual farms and collectives. At such coffee houses, you can essentially order a roast that’s traveled directly from Africa’s cloud forests to the cup in your hand. Here’s where to find some of the best Ethiopian coffee in the United States.

Photo by Ami Vitale Ethiopia’s Kaffa region is home to the largest pool of genetic diversity in the coffee world—more than the rest of the top coffee-producing countries combined.

Blue Bottle Coffee

U.S. Locations: New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Boston, Washington, D.C., and the San Francisco Bay Area



Founded in Oakland, California, in 2002, Blue Bottle pioneered the practice of delivering specialty coffee beans to consumers within 48 hours of roasting. In addition to its roasts from Ethiopia’s Yirgacheffe region, Blue Bottle sells single-origin coffees, including Kemgin (with hints of peach, sugarcane, spice, and tea) and Nekisse (blackberries, huckleberries, and sugared lemon slices).