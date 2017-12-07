Where to Experience Some of the Darkest Days on the Planet

For two months of every year, the people of Tromsø, Norway, live in near total darkness. Tove Dahl, an educational psychologist who researches Arctic tourism at the University of Tromsø, explains why that’s the best reason to go.

“Tromsø is located 217 miles north of the Arctic Circle, so people who have never been to this part of the world imagine that it will be pitch dark all winter. And while it is true that the sun sets at the end of November and doesn’t rise again until the end of January, the sun doesn’t fall into some abyss. It’s always somewhere just below the horizon during the day.

“It’s a beautiful time of year. There are crystals in the atmosphere that refract the sun at times, so it’s possible to have full daylight and no sun. But even on the darkest days, it’s not pitch black. The light changes, all in shades of blue, these really beautiful blues. Artists are attracted to this part of the world in the winter because of those blue colors.