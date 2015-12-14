Where to Eat in Portugal, According to a Chef

Joe Isidori, chef and co-owner of New York's Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer just returned from an eating adventure in Portugal. Here, he shares his top six culinary highlights from the trip.

1. Restaurante Marisco Na Praça, Cascais

“By day, this restaurant has stalls that sell fish—and by night, they have tables where they serve fish. It’s like dining in the middle of a fish market. It’s very casual, with picnic-style tables, buckets of fresh shellfish, and crackers. The freshness and local nature of the food blew me away. You cannot get many of these dishes anywhere else in the world except for in this region. Don’t miss the santiaguiños or slipper lobster.” —Rua Padre Moises Da Silva, Mercado Da Vila, Cascais

2. Restaurante Marisqueira Uma, Lisbon



“Uma is a very old-school restaurant still run by one family. The old man on the floor serves patrons, his brother is in the kitchen cooking, their wives serve food, and their nephew works behind the bar. A true family-run restaurant is something that doesn't really happen anymore—especially in the United States. In Lisbon, you go to a restaurant to get its specialty dish. Uma is known for its paella, which is very ocean-like. Usually paella is rich, bold, and fluffy, but there’s was salty, briny, and soupy.” — Rua Dos Sapateiros 177, Lisbon

3. Restaurante O Churrasco, Lisbon