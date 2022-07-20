California’s Undersung Wine Region: Monterey County

The Monterey County wine appellation has a secret. (Well, kinda.) For years, this Northern California region—a 100-mile stretch that begins in Monterey County and ends just before Paso Robles—was a “feeder” for Napa and Sonoma. It was known primarily for growing grapes used, in part, in the chardonnays and pinots that, in the 1970s, put Napa and Sonoma on the map.

And then, in the early aughts, things began to change. The California Supreme Court required that Napa wines must be made from Napa fruit. Monterey County growers, some of whom had already been producing their own wines, began to turn in earnest to wine production. Five tasting rooms opened in the Carmel and Salinas Valleys, ushering in a new era of wine tourism. But the region never rose to the prominence of Napa and Sonoma.

During the pandemic, things changed again, as I discovered on a recent trip to Carmel Valley and beyond. Carmel Valley is one of nine American Viticultural Areas (AVAs) that make up the larger Monterey AVA, and arguably the most well-known, given its proximity to Carmel-by-the-Sea. My destination was Bernardus Lodge & Spa, a Tuscanlike villa where wine and the California good life (sunny days, a charming pool, good food) reign supreme. Your first clue that wine features heavily here: the 28-acre vineyards occupying what some might call the hotel’s front yard. Wine is at the forefront, from the chilled bottle in guest rooms to the extensive wine list, and fantastic pairings, at the on-site restaurant, Lucia.

The hotel, of course, has a partner winery—one of those first tasting rooms to open in the 1990s. (And those grapes in front of the lodge aren’t for show!) Soon after arriving, I made my way to the tasting room. As I tasted my way through pinot noir, sauvignon blancs, and one of my favorites, Marinus, an estate blend of cabernet, sauvignon, petit verdot, merlot, and cabernet franc, my tasting guide casually mentioned that they’ve started to see more and more visitors—people who would normally head for, say, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino. He cited fires and the increased focus on domestic tourism. Finally, it seems, this undersung wine region might be getting its due.

Deep roots

We can thank industrious Spanish missionaries for Monterey’s wine present. Beginning in 1771, they planted Spanish Mission grapes in order to make sacramental, table, and fortified wines. In 1919, commercial wine production began, with the first Monterey AVA appearing in 1960. In the years that followed, eight more AVAs were established. (The most recent was San Antonio Valley in 2006.)

“There’s so many different microclimates,” says Sabrine Rodems, winemaker at Wrath Wines located in Soledad, located about a 45-minute drive southeast of Carmel Valley. Those microclimates are key to the diversity of her wines, which include pinot noir, chardonnay, syrah, and sauvignon blanc.

Both Carmel Valley and Santa Lucia Highlands AVAs are readily accessible to travelers. You can, of course, continue down into other AVAs, including Chalone and Arroyo Seco. But here’s what you need to know about these two lesser-known wine regions.

Where to taste in Carmel Valley

This is where most wine travelers might begin—it’s warm, laid-back, and close to Highway 1. It has changed drastically since the 1990s, when Bernardus was the only tasting room in the Carmel Valley village, says Dean DeKorth, who has been the head winemaker there for the past 17 years. “Now there’s more than a dozen,” he says. “They’re popping up everywhere.”

DeKorth lived in France for 10 years—it’s where he went to viticulture and oenology school—and returned to California in the early ’90s. He loves the combination of the wines, the natural beauty, the weather, and the overall vibe. “It’s just so much more laid-back and easygoing here,” he says. “It’s not a sort of a hardcore tourist vibe here in the tasting rooms.”

Bernardus



Open Tuesday–Sunday, reservations recommended. bernardus.com

Tuck into this elegant tasting room—and its secluded patio space—for a fantastic selection of sauvigon blanc, Bordeaux blends, pinots, and more. For those who want to go beyond the typical tasting, book one of the Wine Experiences packages, which pair winetasting with vineyard tours and a deeper dive into the winemaking process.

Twisted Roots Wine

Open Thursday–Sunday, reservations only. twistedrootsvineyard.com

The bright, airy tasting room almost feels like someone’s living room, it’s that inviting. Twisted Roots is named for the old-vine zinfandel that owner Julie Ruiz grew up with—and, of course, they make an excellent old-vine zin. Watch for other surprises, including sparkling wines and a refreshing hard cider.

Parsonage

Open seven days a week, reservations only. parsonagewine.com

Parsonage is a family-owned vineyard, winery, and gallery, and the tasting space exudes that. The interior is filled with textile art made by co-owner Mary Ellen Parsons, and the outdoor patio offers shaded tables for tasting. (Bonus: It’s child- and dog-friendly!) Reds are the speciality here, from syrah to petit verdot.

Folktale

Open Thursday–Monday, reservations only. folktalewinery.com