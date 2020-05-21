Diptyque’s U.S. City-Inspired Candles Are Back for a Limited Time

Courtesy of Diptyque
Three of the nine scents—including New York—in Diptyque’s City Candle collection are available online for a limited time.
From now until May 24, you can buy the candles inspired by New York, Miami, and Beverly Hills from this exclusive collection.
While many people rely on photographs to trigger their happiest travel memories, scent can also bring back strong reminders of your favorite places. The trouble is, it’s way easier to scroll through your Instagram feed than remember the exact scent of the blossoming magnolia trees in Miami last spring. But thanks to French perfumer Diptyque, you can bring these memorable smells straight to your home—without leaving your house.
Typically, Diptyque’s City Candle collection is only available at Diptyque boutiques in each of the nine cities—from Hong Kong to Paris—that inspire the scents. But from now until May 24, 2020, the three U.S. cities featured in the collection are available in limited quantities online for $74 each, free shipping included.
Here’s where you can be transported with a flick of a match.
No, the New York candle doesn’t smell like the piles of garbage locals may like to complain about. Poured into a glass with a golden art deco motif, this candle is scented with cedar wood, vetiver, patchouli, and incense to bring to mind the city’s legendary nightlife and speakeasies.
Packaged in a bright green glass decorated with banana leaves, the Miami candle has a delicate magnolia blossom base with citrusy top notes to remind you of Florida’s signature dessert: Key lime pie.
A refreshing mix of mint, lemon, and white flowers, the Beverly Hills candle is packaged in a teal glass with yellow palm fronds that pay homage to the iconic Martinique wallpaper at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
The other six international city-inspired candles in this collection are currently not on sale online. But once stores reopen and international travel is possible once again, you can find these candles at Diptyque boutiques in the cities that inspired the scents.
This article originally appeared online in September 2019; it was updated on May 21, 2020, to include current information. Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.
