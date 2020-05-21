Diptyque’s U.S. City-Inspired Candles Are Back for a Limited Time

While many people rely on photographs to trigger their happiest travel memories, scent can also bring back strong reminders of your favorite places. The trouble is, it’s way easier to scroll through your Instagram feed than remember the exact scent of the blossoming magnolia trees in Miami last spring. But thanks to French perfumer Diptyque, you can bring these memorable smells straight to your home—without leaving your house.

Typically, Diptyque’s City Candle collection is only available at Diptyque boutiques in each of the nine cities—from Hong Kong to Paris—that inspire the scents. But from now until May 24, 2020, the three U.S. cities featured in the collection are available in limited quantities online for $74 each, free shipping included.

Here’s where you can be transported with a flick of a match.

New York Candle

No, the New York candle doesn’t smell like the piles of garbage locals may like to complain about. Poured into a glass with a golden art deco motif, this candle is scented with cedar wood, vetiver, patchouli, and incense to bring to mind the city’s legendary nightlife and speakeasies.

Courtesy of Diptyque

Packaged in a bright green glass decorated with banana leaves, the Miami candle has a delicate magnolia blossom base with citrusy top notes to remind you of Florida’s signature dessert: Key lime pie.

Courtesy of Diptyque

A refreshing mix of mint, lemon, and white flowers, the Beverly Hills candle is packaged in a teal glass with yellow palm fronds that pay homage to the iconic Martinique wallpaper at the Beverly Hills Hotel.