Weekend Guide: Feed Your Soul in New Orleans

The Bywater neighborhood, located about a mile from New Orleans’ French Quarter along the Mississippi River, has long attracted artists. Now, 10 years post Katrina, it’s become one of the city’s hippest neighborhoods. With the new Crescent Park along its riverfront border and a streetcar line expanding to carry riders closer to the neighborhood, residents, businesses and visitors are flocking to the Bywater.

What gets you on the plane: NOLA’s cool cats are heading to Bywater, a riverside artist enclave just a mile from French Quarter that’s filled with B&Bs, green space, art studios, and a resolution-busting roundup of great eats.

The happy surprise: You could easily center an entire weekend around St. Roch Market, a gloriously restored market hall turned showcase for Nola chefs getting creative with the local bounty. Bookend a day with Coast Roast Coffee & Tea and The Sweet Spot (hello, bacon-pecan cinnamon roll) in the morning, and in the evening, Korean fried chicken from Koreole and a fresh watermelon margarita at the Mayhaw.

Weekend x factor: A soon-to-open streetcar line that links the Bywater to the French Quarter means you can quickly get to Café Du Monde’s beignets without having to lodge in touristlandia.

When to go: Visit New Orleans in fall, when the weather varies between summer and crisper temps. The four-hour direct flight time from the West Coast makes it an easy weekend getaway, and East Coasters have a closer hop.