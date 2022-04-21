Ways to Celebrate Earth’s Wild Places—at Home and Abroad

The natural landscapes we love to visit need our support. In celebration of Earth Day, here are ways to show our gratitude, whether we’re planning our next trip or helping from home.

Consider all that travel money you’ve saved in the past two years, thanks to COVID. Why not put some of it toward worthy causes in conservation that will make travel even better in the future? Countless wildlife rescue organizations, plus other environmentally friendly efforts like tree planting, could use our help. Volunteering is a fine way to support ecocentric organizations, and travelers can get involved in everything from trail restoration to pitching in at a wildlife sanctuary. When travel remains restricted in some places, a charitable contribution may be more feasible. There are different ways to donate: one-time only, as a sustaining member, or in honor of someone else. For example, the next time you need a gift for newlyweds, consider having a tree planted in their name. What if just 10 percent of anniversary, graduation, and wedding gifts went toward improving ecosystems in need, rather than to dubious tchotchkes? For every continent, here are a few globally minded ways to celebrate Earth Day. Donate to these organizations in North America There are no shortages of environmental issues in the United States. And no shortages of organizations to address them, such as the Save the Manatee Club, Raven Trust, and the Wild Bird Fund. Once you decide which group to support, how do you know if your donations are being spent wisely on issues you care about rather than going mostly to fundraising or administration? Charity Navigator and GuideStar are among the charity rating systems that can help you see how efficient your charity candidates are. You can also look for organizations with a long track record of success. Well before ecology became a common term, the Washington, D.C.–based Nature Conservancy was established in 1951. Whether you call New York, Nebraska, or New Mexico home, TNC’s website provides a state-by-state report on current projects in the area where you live. And while it has myriad specific conservation efforts, like protecting turtles on Weaver Dunes in Minnesota and restoring a stream in eastern Kentucky, TNC has a holistic approach that focuses on protecting entire ecosystems. In recent decades, it has expanded its conservation efforts around the globe. Or maybe you’d rather think really small, perhaps aiding a generally overlooked group, like insects. For starters, they often aren’t photogenic and are bypassed in favor of more charismatic species (and in wildlife rescue, both the “Aww” and awe factors count). But consider bees, which pollinate the vast majority of our food crops. Along with climate change and other factors, pesticides are decimating their numbers. One way you can help is through the “Save Our Bees” campaign run by the Natural Resources Defense Council. Support biodiversity in South America This continent’s diverse landscapes—extensive rain forests, high deserts, mountain ranges—are home to more than 3,400 species of birds, the most of any continent. From jungles to seacoasts, notable birds found primarily in South America include Andean condors, toucans, motmots, rheas, macaws, tanagers, blue-footed boobies, potoos, barbets, Inca terns, curassows, trogans, and chachalacas.

The American Bird Conservancy protects birds in both South and North America. Threats to birds include habitat loss, plastics, pesticides, and climate change. In South America, ABC partners with such groups as Aquasis in Brazil and Fundación ProAves in Colombia, to establish dozens of bird reserves spanning more than 1 million acres in over a dozen countries. In addition, it works with Indigenous people and rural communities to promote conservation through tourism, the development of sustainable economic opportunities, and habitat restoration. (An ABC-supported project has planted more than 2 million trees in Peru.) Its efforts also include heading the Alliance for Zero Extinction, a global group of over 120 NGO biodiversity conservation organizations. Ways to support ABC include buying a membership for yourself or as a gift, as well as donating a used car or transferring stocks. Photo by Petr Kahanek/Shutterstock The remote Rapa river valley from the top of Skierfe in Sarek national park in Swedish Lapland Visit Europe ’ s healing ecosystems Think Europe and museums, cathedrals, historic cities, and castles may spring to mind—but probably not wildlife. Yet pockets of the continent have not yet been paved over; resorts don’t crowd every coastline. Since 2011, Rewilding Europe has worked to ensure that wildlife does not disappear there by restoring damaged ecosystems. A key tenet of rewilding is enabling sustainable self-regulating landscapes—letting nature for the most part take care of itself, as it did before humans interfered. In short, conservation is not enough, given the impact of industrialization in only two centuries. Currently, Rewilding Europe is focusing on nine areas. They include the Velebit Mountains in Croatia, Swedish Lapland, the Oder delta of Germany and Poland, and the Greater Côa Valley in Portugal. Work in Croatia includes protecting brown bears and an old-growth beech forest and allowing open plains grazing. Some of Europe’s rarest animals, including Balkan chamois and lynx, live in these mountains. Most of these habitats are well off the tourist trail. But you can visit all nine of Rewilding Europe’s select projects and support its efforts through trips with the European Safari Company. Help in the war against poaching in Africa The pandemic curtailed travel worldwide, but few places felt the impact as much as Africa. One side effect of fewer tourists: an increase in poaching wildlife, primarily in central and southern Africa, with Zimbabwe and Kenya having the dubious distinction of being poaching hot spots. Animal poaching isn’t limited to Africa (Brazil and India have significant poaching problems), but its impact on such iconic wildlife as elephants, tigers, gorillas, rhinoceroses, and other endangered species is particularly disheartening. A couple of examples: There are fewer than 7,000 cheetahs left in the wild, but cubs are still captured and sold as pets in the Arabian Peninsula. Farther east, China is a major player in the wildlife black market. The most in-demand wild mammal today is the pangolin; its scales are turned into a supposedly medicinal powder with no scientific backing. Fewer tourists means fewer dollars available to equip game wardens to stop poachers. Groups to donate to include the wide-ranging, long-established Fauna & Flora International (Sir David Attenborough is a vice president) and the African Wildlife Foundation; animal-specific groups, such as Panthera, which focuses on wild cats; and place-specific efforts, such as the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust’s program dedicated to Madagascar’s unique ecosystem. Protect imperiled mangrove ecosystems in Asia

