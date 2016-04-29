Wandering Chef: Jody Adams in Thessaloniki

Before opening Boston’s new fast-casual Greek eatery, Saloniki, chef Jody Adams took a research trip to Thessaloniki, Greece, the city that inspired the restaurant’s name. Accompanied by her business partners, Eric Papachristos and Jon Mendez, along with her husband, Ken Rivard, Adams embarked on a journey that confirmed that the menu she had planned for Saloniki was authentic. With Greek Easter coming up on Sunday, May 1, we asked Adams to share her top discoveries from the trip.

What are some of your favorite restaurants?

“The best sandwich shop we visited was Gyromania in Thermi. The cooks made the most amazing pork sandwich—it has pure Thessaloniki flavors. It was our first stop after the flight, and nothing could have tasted better. We also went to The Famous Rooster, known for its grilled spatchcocked lemon chicken, fried potatoes, and fresh sauces. And finally, we visited Laikon, where the souvlaki, a skewer of grilled bacon and bread, is a must.”

A grilled chicken dish from The Famous Rooster

“Mia Feta is a feta bar near the old port in downtown Thessaloniki. It has an amazing selection of feta, of course, and great wines. We also spent time at Kitchen Bar, a big, modern restaurant on the water. The spot has a lively vibe and scene, plus great cocktails. And we loved Monroe, a covered side alley that’s been turned into a bar. They play hopping, loud music, which creates a fun atmosphere.”

Did you visit any great markets?