Wandering Chef: Erika Dupree Davis in the Bahamas

share this article

Photo by Angie Orth. Pastry chef and chocolatier Erika Dupree Davis lived in Nassau, Bahamas for eight months while opening a chocolate shop and factory for Graycliff Hotel and Resorts. She was inspired by the local food scene to create the Minority Chef Summit, the first-ever gathering of minorities in the food and beverage industry, which kicks off in Nassau in May 2014. “What I love most about the Bahamas are the people and the hidden gem spots locals go to around the island,” says Davis. “There is some amazing food being cooked on the island—pair that with the incredible views and you have true paradise.” Here, she shares some of her most delicious and inspired finds. Dino’s Gourmet Conch Salad

“Dino’s is the originator of the Tropical Conch Salad and an absolute must for those seeking out a true conch experience. Dino and his crew make the conch salad right in front of you, stripping it from its shell and tossing it with fresh pineapple, mango, apple, onion, green pepper, and a very special and unique goat pepper, which is native to the Bahamas—it does not get any fresher than this. Dino and his crew are on island time, so put your order in and enjoy the music, the locals, and the amazing view in the meantime.”

Gambier Village, West Bay Street Nassau City, New Providence, Bahamas, 242-422-6624

Article continues below advertisement

Mahogany House

“Mahogany House was built on the belief that simple is good, and I couldn’t agree more. From the moment you walk through the door, the staff makes you feel special, and it continues throughout the night. Each meal starts with a complimentary amuse-bouche, a tiny gift from the chef to get your palate ready for the meal that you are about to indulge in. A simple, one-page menu ensures that the kitchen is focused on delicious and fresh food. No matter what you order at Mahogany House, you won’t be disappointed. The quail with grilled radicchio, pancetta, and barley was my favorite appetizer. Main course–wise, the lamb rack and shank, and Loch Duart salmon were quite memorable. Again, you can’t go wrong with anything on the menu, and when it comes to the cocktails, the mixologists at Mahogany House sure know how to highlight local island spirits. If wine is more your speed, Mahogany House offers one of the biggest and most diverse wine lists on the island. Additionally, they have the coolest wine cellar, which is available for private parties. If you are celebrating something special in Nassau, this is the best spot to do it.”

West Bay Street South, Nassau, New Providence. 242-362-6669, mahogany-house.com

Article continues below advertisement