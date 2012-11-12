Wandering Chef: Eduard Frauneder in Vienna

Austrian-born chef Eduard Frauneder, chef and co-owner of NYC’s Austrian hot spots Edi & the Wolf, Seasonal Restaurant & Weinbar, and the new cocktail bar, The Third Man, just returned from a trip to Vienna. Here, he shares his favorite places.

Naschmarkt (Linke & Rechte Wienzeile, Monday – Saturday) a market area in the 6th district over the Wein river, runs from the Secession building for nearly ten blocks! This market has been around since the 16th century, and when I’m in town its my go-to for Vienna’s best produce and lots of great, inexpensive cafes and restaurants. Look for Deli am Naschmarkt (04, Naschmarkt 421-436; 43/(0) 1 585 08 23), my favorite, and order the exotic salad with chicken.

While in Vienna, you can’t miss Grinzing, a bordering suburb where you’ll find the Heurigers that inspired Edi & the Wolf. We grew up hanging at these traditional Austrian wine taverns, known for their “gemütlichkeit,” or coziness.

A must is a Sachertorte (see the AFAR story), a chocolate cake with apricot filling at the Hotel Sacher (Philharmonikerstraße 4; 43/(0) 1 51 45 60). This five-star hotel is a Vienna landmark, and also houses an art gallery with some beautiful works from the 19th century.