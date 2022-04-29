Some of the Most Epic Photos Are Now on Sale—For a Good Cause

Looking for something to fill that empty space on your wall while hoping to do some good in the world? Vital Impacts is currently holding its Impact Now Humanitarian Relief Sale, an event that features some of the most iconic images created by National Geographic photographers like Jodi Cobb, Jimmy Chin, and Melissa Farlow. All of the profits from the campaign will be donated to Direct Relief, a charity that provides doctors and nurses with life-saving medical equipment and supplies.

Founded in 2021 by award-winning photographer Ami Vitale (who made AFAR’s list of Women to Watch in 2020) and visual journalist Eileen Mignoni, Vital Impacts—owned and led by women—is a nonprofit based in Montana dedicated to providing financial assistance to community organizations, protecting wildlife habitats, and uplifting budding photographic talent. This is Vital Impacts second sale, but Vitale has organized print sales that benefit conservation nonprofits for the past four years.

Photo by Dina Litovsky After the Last Bell ceremony in schools, students from around Kyiv come to the Podil area to celebrate.

She created this flash sale in direct response to the many conflicts that are happening across the world, including the war in Ukraine. The pieces on offer, some of which have never been for sale, range from cuddling polar bears to Yosemite Valley. Vitale selected them in hopes they will inspire viewers to reflect on the beauty and the persevering nature of the human spirit.