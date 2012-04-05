Vietnam’s Noodle Dishes and Soups

It seems like wherever you travel in Vietnam you can find seemingly infinite varieties of noodle concoctions. Each region boasts its own specialties, utilizing different kinds of noodles and local herbs and spices. Here are six prominent noodle soups and dishes you'll find in Vietnam.

Pho (soup)

Origin: Hanoi, northern Vietnam

Noodle type: banh pho (flat rice noodles)

Primary spices: star anise, cloves, and cinnamon, plus fish sauce and sugar

Meat: thinly sliced eye of round beef brisket or flank

Served with: hoisin and chili sauce, green and white onions, Thai basil, lime wedges, been sprouts, and coriander

Bun Bo Hue (soup)

Origin: Hue, central Vietnam

Noodle type: bu’n (round rice noodles)

Primary spice or herb: lemongrass, plus mam ruoc (fermented shrimp paste), pineapple, and pig’s blood

Meat: beef shank, pig’s feet, and steamed pork loaf

Served with: lime wedges, cilantro sprigs, onions, and thinly sliced banana blossom

Bun Thit Nuong (noodles)

Origin: uncertain

Noodle: thin rice vermicelli

Meat: grilled marinated pork chop (small pieces of pork meat in the south, ground pork in the north); marinade includes fish sauce, ground pepper, salt, sugar, minced shallot, garlic, and vegetable oil

Served with: a bed of fresh mixed vegetables (bean sprouts, lettuce, Vietnamese basil, mint), fish sauce, toasted peanuts, and green onions