These Vibrant Photos Explore Rajasthan’s Colorful Textiles and Patterns

In her new book, “Patterns of India,” photographer Christine Chitnis investigates how colors are woven into almost every aspect of daily life and culture throughout the country’s northwestern region.

In Rajasthan, India’s largest state, many cities are nicknamed after specific colors. The capital, Jaipur, is commonly referred to as the “Pink City” due to its abundance of buildings painted in the delicate hue, and Jodhpur, the region’s second major metropolis, is dubbed the “Blue City” for a similar reason. Jaisalmer, located in the heart of the arid Thar Desert, is distinguished as the “Golden City” for its yellow sandstone architecture. None of this is a coincidence. “Color—in rich, vibrant hues—defines every aspect of life in India,” says photographer Christine Chitnis, who spent a decade documenting colorful scenes across northwestern India for her new book, Patterns of India: A Journey Through Colors, Textiles, and the Vibrancy of Rajasthan (Clarkson Potter, 2020). The 288-page book is organized into five sections dedicated to prevalent colors across Rajasthan: sandstone, marigold, rose, ivory, and royal blue. Alongside Chitnis’s bright images of Rajasthani architecture, textiles, cuisine, markets, and other everyday scenes, essays written by Chitnis provide context for the cultural significance of the recurring color schemes at play. Courtesy of “Patterns of India” by Christine Chitnis, copyright © 2020. Published by Clarkson Potter, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. “Patterns of India: A Journey Through Colors, Textiles, and the Vibrancy of Rajasthan” hit stands on March 3, 2020. The project began more than a decade ago when Chitnis visited northwest India for the first time with her husband, Vijay, whose parents are from the country. “We’d be walking through a market and I’d think, ‘Oh my goodness, those mounds of turmeric echo the sari that woman is wearing, which echoes the marigold chains at the flower stalls. . . . I couldn’t get it out of my head,” Chitnis says.

Over the years, as Chitnis returned to Rajasthan on multiple occasions with her husband (and later, their three children), the photographer began to develop the idea for presenting a collection of images that represent Rajasthan specifically through this lens. “As I combed through my archives trying to choose photos to include in this book, one thing became clear to me—very specific color stories were at play in Rajasthan,” Chitnis writes in the book’s introduction. “Patterns occupied a central role,” she continues, referring to the decorative motifs used in traditional Indian arts and handicrafts such as hand block printing and weaving—whether they’re simple dots and lines or meaningful designs pulled from religious texts. Courtesy of “Patterns of India” by Christine Chitnis, copyright © 2020. Published by Clarkson Potter, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. The 288-page book is organized into five sections dedicated to prevalent colors across the region—sandstone, marigold, rose, ivory, and royal blue.

