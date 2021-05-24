Vaccinated Travelers Can Win One Year of Free Flights With United

To enter the Your Shot to Fly sweepstakes , those enrolled in MileagePlus (United’s loyalty program—and you can be newly enrolled) must simply upload proof of vaccination to United.com or the United app sometime between May 24 and June 22. Thirty winners will be randomly selected throughout the month of June to win a round-trip flight for two in any class of service to anywhere in the world United flies.

United Airlines on Monday announced that it’s supporting the Biden administration’s national push to encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccine by offering any new or existing MileagePlus members a chance to win free flights for up to a year’s worth of travel or a round-trip flight anywhere in the world for two.

Numerous companies have rolled out generous offers of encouragement and support to those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 ( free Krispy Kreme doughnuts , anyone?)—but this may be one of the best ones we’ve seen to date, especially for avid travelers.

Five entries will be randomly selected to win the grand prize—one year of free travel anywhere in the world that United flies in any cabin for themselves and a companion. The grand prize winners will be announced July 1 and they’ll receive their award in the form of 26 travel certificates, each valid for a round-trip flight for the winner and their designated companion to be used between July 15, 2021, and July 14, 2022. Unused certificates won’t be valid after July 14, 2022. All flights must originate in the United States and take place on either United or United Express flights.

Travelers can upload an image of their vaccination record and submit their vaccination information in the online form. Eligible MileagePlus members must be 18 years or older and a U.S. or U.S. territory resident who has received at least one vaccine shot. According to United, those who are unable to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for medical or religious reasons or do not wish to upload their vaccine information for privacy reasons, can still enter by providing a written affidavit that explains their ineligibility and/or can send a mail-in entry to MileagePlus Vax Sweepstakes, PO Box 158, Freeburg, IL 62243-0158.

Added bonus: Even if you don’t win, the COVID-19 vaccination information will be saved to your MileagePlus profile and can be used for future travel. That will help you figure out if you’re eligible to travel to destinations that allow vaccinated travelers to bypass COVID-19 testing, quarantine requirements or other travel restrictions.

But, the real question is, where will you go if you win?

