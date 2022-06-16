You’ll Need a Visa to Enter Japan Now

As of June 10, Japan reopened to travelers from 98 countries, including the United States, but with a whole host of specific conditions—including the need for a visa.

Prior to closing its international borders in 2020 due to the pandemic, Japan had exempted U.S. travelers from the need to obtain a visa for entering the country for leisure travel. But that exemption has now been suspended, according to Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Currently, foreign nationals/people who are willing to enter Japan need a visa newly issued by embassies or consulates or consular office of Japan,” the foreign ministry stated in its latest update about entry requirements.

So, if you’re thinking of heading to Japan, you will need to make an appointment at the closest Japanese embassy or consulate or apply for a visa by mail. Be aware that some Japanese embassies and consulates might have a backlog of visa applications to process and it could take longer than usual to obtain one.

“Due to the tremendous amount of visa applications we are processing, we cannot provide you with any status updates,” stated the Consulate-General of Japan in San Francisco on its website.