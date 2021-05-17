Tips + NewsCOVID + Travel
By Zeynep BilginsoyAssociated Press (AP)
  •  May 17, 2021

Turkey’s Unequal Treatment of Tourists and Locals Sparks Outcry

International tourists are exempt from lockdown restrictions that order most Turks to stay home on weeknights and weekends.
Turkey’s Unequal Treatment of Tourists and Locals Sparks Outcry

Istanbul’s Eminonu Market is usually packed with shopgoers but was nearly deserted recently, due to the strict lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Photo by AP Photo/Emrah Gurel

A video promoting tourism in Turkey amid the pandemic has caused an uproar on social media for showing tourism employees wearing masks that read “Enjoy, I’m vaccinated.” The video, in English, was published Thursday, May 13, on the social media accounts of the tourism ministry’s official guide and was taken down later that day without explanation. It aimed to promote travel to Turkey as a “safe haven” for foreigners and showed unmasked tourists being served in hotels on the Turkish coast.

Turkey itself is in the final steps of a coronavirus lockdown as it eases towards a gradual normalization. On Sunday, May 16, Turkey’s interior ministry lifted a full lockdown that had ordered people to stay home to fight COVID-19 infections, shifting to a less-restrictive program that still involves curfews on weeknights and weekends. But millions of workers are exempt and so are foreign tourists.

Opposition parties and critics on social media said the promotional video was an insult to Turks. A hashtag calling for the tourism minister to resign was trending Friday on Twitter. Users interpreted the ad’s message as Turks being subservient to foreigners.

Tourism workers have been prioritized to receive vaccinations and the country’s foreign minister promised, “We will vaccinate all people that tourists may see by the end of May.” Many other Turks are still waiting for their turn for a vaccine shot. About 12.8 percent of Turkey’s nearly 84 million people have been fully inoculated using China’s Sinovac or the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Turkey’s lockdown restrictions, which were expanded to stricter measures in late April, have brought daily infection numbers down from above 62,000 to around 11,500. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the aim is to lower new cases to below 5,000 a day in order for tourism to begin.

Under the new less-restrictive lockdown rules, which apply from Monday, May 17, to Tuesday, June 1, shopping malls will be able to reopen and preschools will resume in-person education (upper grades will continue remote learning). Some businesses will remain closed, including gyms and cafés, but restaurants will be able to offer takeaway in addition to delivery.

Turks can return to their workplaces but will have to stay home from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays and all day Saturday and Sunday, with the exception of walking to a market to buy food. Civil servants will continue working remotely or in shifts in offices. Unvaccinated senior citizens over 65 will only be allowed to leave their homes between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. Intercity travel during curfews is subject to permission.

Because Turkey is courting international tourists during an economic downturn and needs the foreign currencies that tourism brings to help the economy as the Turkish lira continues to sink, foreigners are exempt from the lockdown rules. International tourists have been enjoying an empty Istanbul and having Turkey’s famous beaches and historical sites all to themselves, while Turks have been told to stay home and face expensive fines if they break rules.

Russia, however, has suspended flights to Turkey until June 1, and the U.K. and France recently warned their citizens not to travel to Turkey, introducing mandatory quarantines for travelers arriving from Turkey. Formula One canceled the Turkish Grand Prix scheduled for June on Friday, and the UEFA Champions League final on May 29 was relocated from Istanbul to Porto in Portugal due to Turkey’s outbreak and travel restrictions.

While travelers arriving from the United States must still present a negative COVID-19 test result when arriving in Turkey regardless of their vaccination status, as of Monday, May 17, Turkey dropped testing requirements for passengers coming from Hong Kong, China, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Israel, Japan, the United Kingdom, Latvia, Luxembourg, Ukraine, and Estonia. Turkey requires mandatory quarantines for people who visited India, Brazil, or South Africa, but other travelers can begin their vacations straightaway.

In an Istanbul Economics Research survey with over 1,500 people published Friday, 77 percent of Turks surveyed said it’s wrong that tourists are exempt from coronavirus restrictions.

>> Next: These Countries Are Open to Vaccinated Travelers

Zeynep Bilginsoy
Freelance journalist + producer based in Istanbul. Work with AP, VICE, BBC, CNN, and more.

This article contains COVID-era information about travel, such as travel restrictions, restaurant opening hours, and mask requirements, that may no longer be factual. Please consult additional sources for more up-to-date information.

Enjoyed this article? Save us as a preferred source

Add Afar as Preferred Source Follow Afar on Google News
FROM OUR PARTNERS
The sun sets over the mountains to create a beautiful golden hour at Marichel vineyard overlooking Okanagan Lake
Beer, Wine, + Spirits
You Don’t Need an Itinerary for British Columbia’s Wine Country—Just a Sauna and a Bike
Sponsored by
Sandstone rocks form an arch over cerulean blue water at the Crystal Lagoon in Comino
Health + Wellness
How to Experience a Different Kind of Wellness in Malta
Sponsored by
Reine, Norway
Journeys: Europe
15 Days Under the Midnight Sun in Norway
Sponsored by
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
MORE FROM AFAR
An American Airlines airplane flying upward
Air Travel News
American Is Retiring International First Class. I Flew Its New Top Tier to Find Out What Will Replace It
September 25, 2026 07:05 PM
 · 
Cat Sposato
People sitting on the waterfront in Düsseldorf, Germany with the city's Rhine Tower in the center of the image
Air Travel News
An All-Business-Class Airline Is Connecting This German City to the U.S.
September 24, 2026 06:39 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
Boats cruising in Sydney Harbor, Australia
Air Travel News
The First-Ever Nonstop Flight Between Australia and New York Is Finally Coming
September 23, 2026 11:34 AM
 · 
Chris Dong
The interior entrance of the International Terminal at San Francisco International Airport with a soaring, arched ceiling of windows and a person walking with a wheeled luggage in the center of the frame
Air Travel News
TSA’s Plan to Privatize Security Was Quietly Canceled. What Does That Mean for Airports?
September 22, 2026 05:40 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg