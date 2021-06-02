U.K.’s Heathrow Airport Opens Terminal for High-Risk Travelers

A terminal at London’s Heathrow Airport that was mothballed because of the coronavirus pandemic reopened Tuesday, June 1, to serve passengers arriving from high-risk countries—an action that critics said was long overdue.

Britain has barred travelers from a “red list” of 43 coronavirus hot spots, including India, Brazil, Turkey, and South Africa, fearing they could bring in worrisome virus variants. U.K. citizens and residents who return from those countries face a mandatory 10-day supervised quarantine in a government-approved hotel.

Critics, however, have complained that red list passengers have been using the same airport arrivals hall as thousands of travelers from other destinations, though in separate lines, since hotel quarantines were introduced in February. Some arriving passengers have described hours-long waits at Heathrow’s passport control in crowded conditions.

Starting Tuesday, June 1, red list arrivals will pass through the airport’s Terminal 3, which was closed in April 2020 as international air travel plummeted, leaving Heathrow—previously Europe’s busiest airport—largely empty. Heathrow said in a statement that it had set up the new arrivals facility because “red list routes will likely be a feature of U.K. travel for the foreseeable future.”

The Public and Commercial Services Union, which represents border staff, said the decision had been made “at extremely short notice, meaning key social distancing procedures are not in place.”

“This is another poorly planned initiative that will be understaffed and rely on volunteers to do overtime, to avoid mounting queues,” the union said.