No, You Can’t Pack Full-Size Sunscreen Bottles in Your Carry-On

Earlier this month, several outlets reported that the Transportation Security Administration designated sunscreen a “medically necessary” liquid allowed in carry-on bags in containers larger than 3.4 ounces. Unfortunately, it’s not true.

On Monday, April 12, TSA backtracked and said the addition of sunscreen to the list on its website of medically necessary liquids was an error on its end. “Our website incorrectly reported that sunscreen containers larger than 3.4 ounces were allowed in carry-on bags, if medically necessary. That error has been corrected,” the TSA statement said.

“Travelers still need to ensure liquids, gels and aerosols in carry-on bags meet the 3-1-1 requirements and are no larger than 3.4 ounces,” the statement continued. “TSA advises passengers who need larger quantities of sunscreen, or other liquids, gels and aerosols, to add them to checked baggage for use at their destination.”

Thankfully, each and every one of the recommendations in AFAR’s roundup of dermatologist- and editor-approved face sunscreens come in containers less than 3.4 ounces. If you’re already stocked up on your favorite brand, you can always decant it into AFAR-Approved Matador FlatPak toiletry bottles.

It is worth noting that TSA is still allowing one liquid hand sanitizer container “up to 12 ounces per passenger in carry-on bags until further notice,” as part of the rules it changed due to COVID-19.

>> Next: Everything You Need to Know About the TSA’s Liquids Rule