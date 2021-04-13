Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Air Travel

No, You Can’t Pack Full-Size Sunscreen Bottles in Your Carry-On

By Lyndsey Matthews

Apr 13, 2021

share this article
flipboard
Unless your sunscreen is in a bottle 3.4 ounces or smaller, you still need to put it in your checked luggage.

Photo by defotoberg / Shutterstock

Unless your sunscreen is in a bottle 3.4 ounces or smaller, you still need to put it in your checked luggage.

The news that sunscreen is now exempt from the TSA’s 3-1-1 requirements is too good to be true.

share this article
flipboard

Earlier this month, several outlets reported that the Transportation Security Administration designated sunscreen a “medically necessary” liquid allowed in carry-on bags in containers larger than 3.4 ounces. Unfortunately, it’s not true.

On Monday, April 12, TSA backtracked and said the addition of sunscreen to the list on its website of medically necessary liquids was an error on its end. “Our website incorrectly reported that sunscreen containers larger than 3.4 ounces were allowed in carry-on bags, if medically necessary. That error has been corrected,” the TSA statement said.

“Travelers still need to ensure liquids, gels and aerosols in carry-on bags meet the 3-1-1 requirements and are no larger than 3.4 ounces,” the statement continued. “TSA advises passengers who need larger quantities of sunscreen, or other liquids, gels and aerosols, to add them to checked baggage for use at their destination.”

Thankfully, each and every one of the recommendations in AFAR’s roundup of dermatologist- and editor-approved face sunscreens come in containers less than 3.4 ounces. If you’re already stocked up on your favorite brand, you can always decant it into AFAR-Approved Matador FlatPak toiletry bottles.

It is worth noting that TSA is still allowing one liquid hand sanitizer container “up to 12 ounces per passenger in carry-on bags until further notice,” as part of the rules it changed due to COVID-19.

>> Next: Everything You Need to Know About the TSA’s Liquids Rule

popular stories

  1. California Aims to Fully Reopen by June 15

    Tips + News

  2. Hawaii Outlines Plans for COVID Vaccine Passport

    Tips + News

  3. How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

Immersive Van Gogh Digital Art Shows Coming to Nearly 30 U.S. Cities

Immersive Van Gogh Digital Art Shows Coming to Nearly 30 U.S. Cities

Museums + Galleries

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?

Tips + News

Hike by Day and Stargaze by Night on This Trip Through Arizona’s Dark-Sky Country

Hike by Day and Stargaze by Night on This Trip Through Arizona’s Dark-Sky Country

Experience Epic Views, Tribal Lands, Whitewater Rafting, and More on This Dream Trip

Experience Epic Views, Tribal Lands, Whitewater Rafting, and More on This Dream Trip