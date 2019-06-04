Trump Administration Puts New Restrictions on U.S. Travel to Cuba

The Trump administration just took major new steps to tighten already tough restrictions on U.S. travel to Cuba.

On Tuesday, the Treasury Department announced new Cuba sanctions that include a ban on the educational and cultural group trips known as “people-to-people” travel. According to Treasury Department officials, private and corporate aircraft and boats will also be denied licenses to visit the island nation. The sanctions take effect on Wednesday, June 5 (after they are published in the Federal Register).

The new measures follow a series of sanctions imposed in April 2019 on the Caribbean nation as a response to what U.S. government officials call Cuba’s “destabilizing role” in the Western Hemisphere.

“This administration has made a strategic decision to reverse the loosening of sanctions and other restrictions on the Cuban regime,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement. “These actions will help to keep U.S. dollars out of the hands of Cuban military, intelligence, and security services.”

What the ban on “people-to-people” travel means

“People-to-people” travel was previously one of 12 categories authorized by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) permitting travel to Cuba for citizens of the United States. According to Collin Laverty, president of Cuba Educational Travel, which organizes curated cultural group trips to Cuba, the “people-to-people” category—designed to encourage meaningful interactions between Cubans and foreign travelers—was the most common category under which U.S. citizens planned visits to Cuba.