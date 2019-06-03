U.S. Visas Now Require Social Media Details From Applicants

Nearly every person who applies for a U.S. visa will now have to share information about their social media accounts with the U.S. State Department for screening.

The change, which was outlined in March 2018 and took effect on May 31, 2019, comes as an expansion of the Trump administration’s enhanced screening of potential immigrants and visitors.

In addition to outlining their social media usernames on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube from the previous five years—which would give the government access to photos, previously visited locations, and other data regularly shared on social platforms—the department’s updated U.S. visa application form will now ask applicants to disclose the personal telephone numbers and email addresses they may have used during that same period. The form will also inquire about an applicant’s international travel and deportation status, as well as whether any family members have been involved in terrorist activities. (Application forms will include the option to indicate that an individual does not use social media, if that is the case. However, the department notes that if applicants lie or withhold information regarding their use of social media, they could face unspecified “serious immigration consequences” as a result.)