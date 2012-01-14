By Charlene Rooke
Jan 14, 2012
From the September/October 2011 issue
Photo by Paul Lapid
Toronto’s Hollywood North neighborhood has many things to discover.
There’s more to this Toronto neighborhood than its annual film festival.
Toronto’s international film festival, held every September, drew half a million attendees last year. Dozens of movies have been shot here. But the cinema isn’t the only reason to visit “Hollywood North” this fall. Modern buildings by architects Frank Gehry and Daniel Libeskind stand out against the city’s Victorian brick architecture. Boutiques crowd Kensington Market and King and Queen streets. And you can play outside: September temperatures average 70 degrees, and parks make up 18 percent of city land.
