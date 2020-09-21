What It’s Like to Take an International Flight During COVID-19

What is it like to board a plane during the pandemic, and to fly for hours at a time? One writer shares her international flight experience from the United States to East Africa.

share this article

International travel before the pandemic was, for the most part, pretty darn predictable: I could book a flight months in advance and feel confident that borders would stay open to Americans by the time I departed. Transit hubs were more or less straightforward, and if my flight got canceled, my airline would likely have a number of alternative flights that would get me to my destination with relative ease. Boarding? That was as simple as strolling up to the gate agent and flashing my passport and ticket. But those days are long gone—thanks to COVID-19. When Rwanda decided to reopen its borders on August 1, my travel partner, AFAR CEO Greg Sullivan, and I both felt compelled to learn what it’s like to move around the world during this unprecedented time. We were curious to see what the experience would be like in Rwanda, which appeared to be setting an example for East Africa—and the world—with its tight protocols for international visitors that included negative COVID-19 tests five days before our departure, upon landing, and even 72 hours before exiting the country. We were ready to embrace the new realities of international travel while also acknowledging the immense privilege of doing so during East Africa’s high season with a fraction of the tourists. We chose to fly Qatar Airways, which is working to restore many of its routes that stopped in the early days of the pandemic, and currently flying to 90 destinations. Before I traveled, I watched the airline’s cleaning protocols videos: In addition to the heavy PPE for the crew and thorough sanitizing of high-touch areas like seatbelts and tray tables, the airline conducts thermal screenings for cabin crew prior to each flight, and is serving all food and utensils with plastic coverings. Still, the prospect of catching something and having to quarantine in Kigali weighed on me, so I brought my own sanitizer wipes for my airplane seat, just in case. I also brought along the hot new amenity for long-haul travel: face shields. Qatar Airways goes as far as to require them when boarding; economy class passengers need to wear theirs the whole flight, while business class passengers can take theirs off when seated, as the airline’s QSuites have large partitions that act as a physical barrier between you and the aisle. (Qatar Airways provides face shields for passengers who have not brought their own.) Boarding my flight, with Qatar Airways staff greeting me in their heavy PPE, almost felt apocalyptic: No fewer than 50 passengers boarded with me on the giant Airbus A350, which normally holds more than 300 people. The disbelief continued as I watched New York City fade into the night sky after takeoff, and I contemplated what my travel journey would be like at every turn.

Article continues below advertisement

Not too long after takeoff, though, things on my flight began to feel surprisingly . . . normal. Dinner arrived promptly—though the flight attendant and I couldn’t exchange smiles through her face mask—and I watched a few episodes of Modern Family to pass the time before sleeping. This sense of normalcy certainly wouldn’t always be the case during my trip, which took me from New York City to Doha, Doha to Nairobi, and then Nairobi to Kigali. But as I spent time comparing notes about this surreal time in travel with the Doha-based airline staff, and as I later connected with others—Micato safari guides, Rwandan villagers, and national park staff—I found comfort in the fact that we are all facing this unprecedented moment in travel history together. What to consider before taking an international flight during the coronavirus pandemic If you're thinking of taking a long-haul international flight during the pandemic, be sure to study the situation in your destination, and read the CDC’s guidelines on how to take precautions. Here are seven things to know: Don’t always count on an empty plane. Stories of near-empty flights during the pandemic abound. And often, that’s true: My international Qatar Airways flights between New York City, Doha, and Nairobi were mostly empty. But my regional Rwandair flight from Nairobi to Kigali was nearly full, and social distancing was not an option. I was reassured by the fact that everyone on my flight had to get a COVID-19 test within five days of departure in order to board the plane, but that close human contact felt a little unsettling after months of maintaining social distance. I switched from my cloth mask to an N95, and I wore my face shield, even though it wasn’t required. If you are anxious about sitting so close to someone else, read up on your airline’s flexible booking policy, and monitor seat capacity around you. Expect limited services everywhere. Many of the travel amenities we normally expect are still operating at limited capacity. When I arrived at JFK Airport around 9 p.m. in New York City, the American Airlines lounge I had intended to use had closed at 8 p.m., and as far as I could see, there was not a single open restaurant after security. (I waited until after takeoff around midnight for dinner onboard.) In Doha, the enormous Qatar Airways lounge was open, and the staff was hypervigilant about cleanliness. There was a buffet, but only staff could plate your food, and in the bathrooms, an attendant was present to clean the stalls between each use. Organize—and download—all travel documents. Passports and visas won’t cut it anymore. You’ll need to have other kinds of documents handy these days, such as negative COVID-19 test certificates, completed symptom questionnaires for entry and transit (presented as a QR code in the case of Kenya), and even proof of a hotel stay at a designated quarantine hotel (a requirement in Rwanda). I was asked repeatedly for required documents at hotels, airports, and even national parks. I didn’t always have Wi-Fi to retrieve the forms I needed, so I made sure to get a screen shot of any test confirmations or forms I had received or filled out online.

Article continues below advertisement