Tips for Multigenerational Cruising

Which cruise company is best for traveling with kids?

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and Disney Cruise Line are the best for families with young children. Their kid-friendly programming and facilities are staggering. Royal Caribbean has complimentary activities for every age group: DJ training, beach volleyball, karaoke, and pirate nights. And their ships have zip lines, water parks, rock wall climbing, simulated surfing machines, mini golf, and ice-skating. The best part? There’s also an adults-only area for peace and quiet. Holland America is a good choice, too—check out their family reunion packages for eight or more staterooms, which include benefits like beverage credits and upgrades. Holland’s ships also have an “adult-free zone” for teens and a club for eight- to 12-year-olds. Every age group starting from three-year-olds has its own programs.

What about travel with my grown children?

Regent Seven Seas is my top pick for all-inclusive luxury cruises for adult groups. Their cabins are among the largest in the industry, every one of them a suite with a balcony and a walk-in closet. With Regent, it’s easy for groups to control their budget because everything is prepaid: open bar, gratuities, shore excursions, air, and a precruise hotel. If you want to plan something really special, Crystal Cruises just launched Crystal Celebrations, which will organize elaborate events on shore as well as on the ship. They’ll handle everything from renting a Tuscan villa for the grandparents’ big anniversary celebration to hiring a caterer or live music.