Some of L.A.’s Best Shopping Is 10 Miles North

Pasadena is a city known for its charming blend of history and modern culture, and its thrift shops, boutiques, and dining spots perfectly capture this vibe. Whether you’re a treasure hunter searching for vintage finds or a foodie eager to explore diverse culinary delights, Pasadena offers a rich experience.

An independent city nestled above Los Angeles, Pasadena has its own vibe. This unassuming town, with its picturesque streets lined with historic homes, exudes a refined elegance that made it the perfect backdrop for classic movies like Father of the Bride and The Parent Trap. While it’s just 10 miles north of the bustling neighborhoods of L.A., it feels a world away, offering a more relaxed atmosphere.

This is in no small part due to its origins as a winter playground for the wealthy elite of the early 1900s. Thanks to the moderate weather and fertile grounds of Southern California, Pasadena attracted families like the Huntingtons, the turn-of-the-century railroad tycoons, and the Gambles of the Procter & Gamble fortune, who built magnificent estates and filled them with exquisite treasures. This legacy left an indelible mark on the city and influenced its modern reputation as a hub for luxury.

Today, a diverse array of shops, from high-end boutiques to charming vintage stores, line Pasadena’s streets. The city’s affluent past shows in the quality and variety of goods available. Whether you’re seeking designer fashion, antique collectibles, or distinctive handcrafted items, Pasadena has something you’re going to love.

Vintage shopping in Pasadena

Outside the main entrance to the Rose Bowl Flea Market Courtesy of Tom McGovern/Visit Pasadena

If you’re on the hunt for a unique find, then your first stop has to be the iconic Rose Bowl Flea Market. Held every second Sunday of the month, this expansive market is one of the largest and most popular flea markets on the West Coast. With more than 2,500 vendors selling everything from vintage clothing and furniture to antiques and collectibles, the Rose Bowl Flea Market is a shopper’s paradise.

For a more intimate vintage shopping experience, explore Pasadena’s unofficial antique district that runs along South Fair Oaks Avenue from Bellevue Drive to East California Boulevard. This little stretch of well-curated shops has attracted everyone from professional interior designers to Hollywood set decorators.

A local favorite, the Pasadena Antique Mall is a must-visit for thrifting enthusiasts. This family-run business in Paseo Colorado offers a treasure trove of eclectic finds, from whimsical collectibles and retro clothing to period furniture and vintage books. With its vast selection and affordable prices, it’s a shopper’s dream. The mall’s knowledgeable staff can help you find the perfect piece, or even connect you with dealers for those harder-to-find items.

Downtown Pasadena Courtesy of Visit Pasadena

Clothes Heaven is a popular destination for those seeking designer labels at a fraction of the retail price. You’ll find a wide selection of vintage clothing, accessories, and shoes from brands like Gucci, Prada, and Chanel.

Music enthusiasts will appreciate Pasadena’s vibrant record store scene. Canterbury Records, one of Los Angeles’ oldest record stores still in business, offers a vast collection of vinyl records, CDs, and DVDs. Poo Bah Records is another great option for vinyl lovers, specializing in rare and hard-to-find records.

Pasadena’s best boutiques

Pasadena is home to several independent boutiques that offer unique and eclectic finds. Named after Edgar Allen Poe’s famous story, Gold Bug is a vintage-inspired shop that sells jewelry, offbeat artwork, and decor featuring a rotating collection of over 100 different artists. Octavia’s Bookshelf is a must-visit for book lovers and anyone looking for a warm and welcoming atmosphere. It’s a cozy and inviting space filled with an eclectic selection of books, curated with care by owner Nikki High. The store celebrates diverse authors and perspectives, with a focus on BIPOC writers.

Known for its carefully curated selection of unique gifts and artisanal products handpicked by owner Jill Pearson, Homage offers a delightful shopping experience where the work of emerging and experienced artists sit side by side with unique gifts and handmade jewelry.

Eat at restaurants in Pasadena shopping districts

Dishes at Bone Kettle Courtesy of Visit Pasadena

After a day of shopping, take a break and enjoy a delicious meal at one of Pasadena’s many local restaurants. Amara Café & Restaurant, a Venezuelan café specializing in coffee, arepas, cachapas (Venezuelan pancakes), and Spanish churros, is a great spot for a hearty breakfast. For lunch or dinner, head to Bone Kettle for Indonesian-inspired small plates, bone broth soups, and desserts, or Osawa, a Japanese restaurant that serves authentic sushi and other Japanese cuisine. If you’re looking for a more upscale dining experience look to Old Pasadena’s Union or Pez Coastal Kitchen. The former offers an intimate, neighborhood vibe to go along with its northern Italian dishes inspired by California ingredients; the latter highlights seafood and farm-to-table, seasonal California cuisine.

Pasadena hotels

The Langham Huntington Courtesy of the Langham Huntington, Pasadena

To fully immerse yourself in Pasadena’s vintage charm, consider staying at one of the city’s stylish hotels. Hotel Dena, a boutique hotel nestled in the heart of Pasadena, offers a unique and vibrant experience. Signature works by LA-based street artist Wrdsmth, as well as murals by Ian Schuler and Leah Tumerman, adorn the property creating a visually stunning atmosphere.

One of the hotel’s standout features is its retro-inspired screening room, where guests can enjoy classic films and contemporary indie flicks. In addition to the screening room, Hotel Dena hosts evening performances by local musicians, poets, and comedians, adding a lively and energetic vibe to the hotel.

The Langham Huntington is a historic landmark in Pasadena, offering a truly luxurious and unforgettable experience. Nestled on 23 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, this elegant hotel exudes a timeless charm that will transport you to a bygone era. Built in 1907, the property has a storied past. Originally conceived as a winter resort by railroad magnate Henry Huntington, it later became a renowned year-round destination, hosting dignitaries and celebrities alike. Its grand architecture, opulent decor, and impeccable service have made it a beloved institution in Pasadena.