Dolphins, Turtles, and Rare Dugongs Return to Thailand’s Tourist-Free Waters

It’s rare to see a threatened species of sea mammal in shallow waters in southern Thailand, but thanks to travel restrictions that have stripped popular destinations of crowds of tourists, a large group of dugongs have made their presence known.

Drone video footage released by the Department of National Parks shows a 30-strong herd of dugongs on Wednesday, April 22, off Libong island in Trang province. They were feeding on seagrass and occasionally surfaced to breathe.

Naturalists report other marine animals, such as dolphins and sea turtles, are also taking advantage of the tourism slump that is leaving coastal regions tranquil and undisturbed.

Human intrusion and marine pollution have made dugong sightings in southern Thailand rare in recent years.

“It’s quite unusual,” marine scientist Thon Thamrongnawasawat told the Associated Press when asked about the dugongs. “This species of mammal is very sensitive to speedboats and people. When they are gone, they feel free to gather in a large group and come close to shore.”

Dugongs—closely related to the manatee or sea cow—are officially classified as vulnerable. They can grow up to 11 feet in length. Thailand’s population is put at around 250. Last year a record number of dead dugongs were found in Thai waters.

Their fate captured attention last June after images circulated of Thai veterinarians cuddling an ailing baby dugong and hand-feeding her with milk and seagrass.