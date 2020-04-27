Tips + News
By Preeyapa T. KhunsongJerry HarmerAssociated Press (AP)
  •  April 27, 2020

Dolphins, Turtles, and Rare Dugongs Return to Thailand’s Tourist-Free Waters

A number of sea animals such as dugongs—a threatened marine species closely related to the manatee—have been sighted swimming near the country’s uncrowded southern coast amid strict coronavirus shutdowns.
Dolphins, Turtles, and Rare Dugongs Return to Thailand’s Tourist-Free Waters

Human intrusion and marine pollution have made dugong sightings in southern Thailand rare in recent years.

Courtesy of Thailand Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation via AP

It’s rare to see a threatened species of sea mammal in shallow waters in southern Thailand, but thanks to travel restrictions that have stripped popular destinations of crowds of tourists, a large group of dugongs have made their presence known.

Drone video footage released by the Department of National Parks shows a 30-strong herd of dugongs on Wednesday, April 22, off Libong island in Trang province. They were feeding on seagrass and occasionally surfaced to breathe.

Naturalists report other marine animals, such as dolphins and sea turtles, are also taking advantage of the tourism slump that is leaving coastal regions tranquil and undisturbed.

Human intrusion and marine pollution have made dugong sightings in southern Thailand rare in recent years.


“It’s quite unusual,” marine scientist Thon Thamrongnawasawat told the Associated Press when asked about the dugongs. “This species of mammal is very sensitive to speedboats and people. When they are gone, they feel free to gather in a large group and come close to shore.”

Dugongs—closely related to the manatee or sea cow—are officially classified as vulnerable. They can grow up to 11 feet in length. Thailand’s population is put at around 250. Last year a record number of dead dugongs were found in Thai waters.

Their fate captured attention last June after images circulated of Thai veterinarians cuddling an ailing baby dugong and hand-feeding her with milk and seagrass.

Despite the care, she died two months later. An autopsy found a large amount of plastic waste in her intestines that had caused gastritis and blood infection.

Related
With Humans Away, Whales Play off the Coast of Southern France

Thon said there were also reports that week of large schools of sharks coming unusually close to shore in several places in southern Thailand, and a sighting of a pod of false killer whales.

Video from park rangers on Phi Phi island shows between 70 and 100 blacktip sharks in the shallow waters of the Maya Bay, made famous in the Leonardo DiCaprio movie The Beach. The bay was closed to tourists in June 2018 for ecological recovery, and the island’s entire national park has been shut since March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Park rangers also counted between 10 and 15 false killer whales, another protected species, near the popular tourist island of Koh Lanta, the first time they have been seen in that area.

>> Next: The Real Story Behind Venice’s Newly Crystal-Clear Canals

Preeyapa T. Khunsong

Enjoyed this article? Save us as a preferred source

Add Afar as Preferred Source Follow Afar on Google News
FROM OUR PARTNERS
The sun sets over the mountains to create a beautiful golden hour at Marichel vineyard overlooking Okanagan Lake
Beer, Wine, + Spirits
You Don’t Need an Itinerary for British Columbia’s Wine Country—Just a Sauna and a Bike
Sponsored by
Sandstone rocks form an arch over cerulean blue water at the Crystal Lagoon in Comino
Health + Wellness
How to Experience a Different Kind of Wellness in Malta
Sponsored by
Reine, Norway
Journeys: Europe
15 Days Under the Midnight Sun in Norway
Sponsored by
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
MORE FROM AFAR
An American Airlines airplane flying upward
Air Travel News
American Is Retiring International First Class. I Flew Its New Top Tier to Find Out What Will Replace It
September 25, 2026 07:05 PM
 · 
Cat Sposato
People sitting on the waterfront in Düsseldorf, Germany with the city's Rhine Tower in the center of the image
Air Travel News
An All-Business-Class Airline Is Connecting This German City to the U.S.
September 24, 2026 06:39 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
Boats cruising in Sydney Harbor, Australia
Air Travel News
The First-Ever Nonstop Flight Between Australia and New York Is Finally Coming
September 23, 2026 11:34 AM
 · 
Chris Dong
The interior entrance of the International Terminal at San Francisco International Airport with a soaring, arched ceiling of windows and a person walking with a wheeled luggage in the center of the frame
Air Travel News
TSA’s Plan to Privatize Security Was Quietly Canceled. What Does That Mean for Airports?
September 22, 2026 05:40 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg