This Paris Bar Is Mixing the Most Creative Cocktails in Europe

Mar 22, 2018
At the Shangri-La Hotel’s Le Bar Botaniste, head barman Clement Emery spent nine months dreaming up a dazzling new menu of travel-inspired potables.
If you were to find yourself in the fabled Shangri-La, you might expect that paradisiacal valley to be filled with exotic herbs and flowers. And you might also expect to find a mysterious apothecary shop there, where a wise and ancient shaman turns the essences of those botanical gifts into elixirs, tonics, tinctures, and a really kick-ass negroni. Well, maybe that’s just our personal Shangri-La.
In Paris, at that fabled city’s Shangri-La Hotel, you will find such a Valhalla of Vegetation. The hotel’s Le Bar Botaniste—named in honor of the former owner of the building, renowned botanist and Napoleonic nephew Prince Roland Bonaparte—has committed to living up to its moniker.
