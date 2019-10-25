This New Resort Will Be Your Next Mexico Getaway

You return to your two-story suite overlooking the Sea of Cortez after exploring an 18th-century mission and learning about the exotic birds and turtles that populate a nearby wildlife estuary. Should you head to the agave bar for a nightcap or take a dip in your private plunge pool? But first, you ask yourself: Is this really Los Cabos?

Many travelers associate this region at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula with the busy streets and raucous nightlife of Cabo San Lucas. But Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve—the first of its kind in Mexico—promises to expose guests to a more genuine corner of Los Cabos. Balancing Baja culture, indigenous design, and a deep respect for the environment, this is more than just another resort where you come to relax. It’s a natural reserve that facilitates reconnection with the environment and with yourself.

Here’s why this luxurious hideout—set to open in November—will make for a magical getaway.

A Coastal Sanctuary

Set on a natural slope with panoramic views of the Sea of Cortez, Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is located within the coastal sanctuary of Puerto Los Cabos, near the charming downtown area of San Jose del Cabo. It’s an area that has managed to retain much of its Spanish colonial architecture and character (neighboring Cabo San Lucas caters more to disembarking cruise passengers and has a reputation for being more touristy). Just 35 minutes from SJD International Airport, the property is surrounded by three distinct golf courses designed by Greg Norman and Jack Nicklaus.

Organic Design

Everything about the immersive design of Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve feels natural and organic, with architectural elements inspired by its desert-by-the-sea locale and furniture, artworks, textiles, and decorative objects that incorporate the authentic traditions of Mexico’s rich craftsman culture. Buildings exude a quiet sophistication and seem to emerge from the earth. The line between man-made and nature truly blurs in the 115 guest rooms, suites, and villas—all of which boast private plunge pools and have indoor and outdoor showers.

Spa Alkemia

Centered around the Zócalo, a desert oasis of lush gardens, the sensuous healing experiences offered at the resort’s Spa Alkemia are designed to help guests achieve a “positive transformation.” Highlights include hand-blended body scrubs made with tamarind, salt, and other local ingredients, and signature treatments like templo caliente—a ritual that begins with a traditional energy cleansing ceremony followed by a hot botanical scrub and cool outdoor shower. Couples and small groups can take advantage of Casa Pivada, which includes a private plunge pool, massage studio, steam room, and lounge.

Felicidad Culinaria

“To know a people, you have to understand what feeds them,” says Executive Chef Rodrigo Torres. “In a Mexican house, the kitchen is the center; everything revolves around it.” Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve offers four unique dining spaces where guests can enjoy artisan dishes and drinks that reflect the gastronomic diversity of Puerto Los Cabos and other regions throughout Latin America. Humo is a rustic, refined dinner-only grill with a global selection of wines. Carefully crafted cocktails and ceviches are the name of the game at Equis, marked with an “X” on the map. There’s also an agave bar, Candil, named for the wire and glass lanterns popular in Mexico. Families will enjoy the colorful and festive outdoor atmosphere at El Barrio, home of authentic street food by day and innovative Mexican cuisine at night. The resort will also host hands-on culinary festivals, where guests can select ingredients and learn to cook traditional Mexican dishes.

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A Connection with the Environment

Developed in partnership with Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society, the resort’s Ambassadors of the Environment program pairs sustainability awareness with extraordinary eco-adventures above and below the surface of the Sea of Cortez. Thanks to a wide selection of recreational activities and excursions led by expert naturalists, guests of all ages can gain a unique perspective on the region’s diverse biological and geological wonders. The idea behind the program is that engagement with the natural world can foster genuine connection and lead to care and preservation—a true win-win.

Learn more about this exciting new property and book your stay at RitzCarlton.com.