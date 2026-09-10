I Checked Into a 1908 Vienna Courthouse. It’s Now One of the City’s Most Stylish Hotels

The Afar take: An early modernist courthouse transformed into a stylish Viennese stay

Location: Riemergasse 7, Vienna, Austria

Loyalty program: Fans of M.O.



Rates: From $850 Fans of M.O.: From $850 Book Now

Vienna Secessionism, that more linear, geometric version of art nouveau’s lurid swoops and swerves, is one of the Austrian capital’s cultural triumphs: think the gold-domed Secession Building or the Majolica House. To that roster of showstoppers, add the 138-room Mandarin Oriental, Vienna, opened in November 2025 in a gloriously restored 1908 building.

Vienna is best known for lavish Habsburg-style historic grandes dames like the Hotel Sacher or intimate boutique digs like Amauris or Motto. The Mandarin Oriental offers the best of all worlds, with a deep sense of history, discreet residential vibes, and four dining venues—plus the brand’s signature touches like Asian-inspired treatments at the spa.

Getting there required a six-year project by London-and-Portugal design firm Goddard Littlefair, which worked careful magic on a battered, listed Secessionist courthouse designed by Austrian architect Alfred Keller. Their blend of meticulous restoration and period-inspired contemporary flair greeted me right in the vestibule, where a columned arch framed the freshly restored ceremonial staircase. Overhead, a sculptural chandelier of surging glass globes on brass poles evoked champagne fizzing to the coffered ceiling.

References to Viennese art and design are woven throughout the hotel, including the reception area. Photo by Jack Hardy

The bubbly chandelier recurs diminutively in the airy reception lounge, whose custom furnishings channel Secessionist style. Behind the desk, a bead-crystal-gold-cord embroidery by Fameed Khalique riffs on the glasswork of Viennese designer Koloman Moser and the golden mosaics of Gustav Klimt. It’s the crowning piece of a 400-plus contemporary art collection curated by hotel-art specialist Minda Dowling, featuring female artists primarily.

The interiors—mostly in soft gray and creamy off-white with light-blue and dusky-pink moments—are flush with marble, Pannonian oak parquet, and custom corridor carpeting incorporating Secessionist checkerboard and fan-like motifs. Along the corridor walls, a graceful, spindly pattern recalls the floral whorls on the building’s restored facade—a reminder that Secessionism was always a bridge to the more streamlined verve of art deco.

Who’s the Mandarin Oriental Vienna for?

Connoisseurs of design will delight in the hotel’s honoring and embellishing Vienna’s iconic early-20th-century heritage. Luxury travelers will appreciate the location away from the tourist crush, yet close to the major attractions, while wellness enthusiasts will gravitate toward the impressive spa.

Who it isn’t for

Travelers seeking the full Old World, Habsburg-era hotel experience may prefer one of Vienna’s historic grandes dames; the Mandarin Oriental’s take on the city is decidedly more contemporary.

The location: Near the UNESCO Heritage Ringstrasse

The hotel sits on a quiet street a few blocks in from Parkring, the Ringstrasse’s eastern arm. A few minutes on foot, past Mozart’s Vienna apartment, along a street lined with small shops, brings you to the Gothic grandeur of St. Stephen’s Cathedral and the consumer-happy, monument-studded Graben street. Then there’s Café Prückel, the 1950s-style coffeehouse that somehow remains a locals’ institution—unless you’re lured first by the coveted almond croissants at Parémi Boulangerie.

Across Parkring, Stadtpark’s green acreage offers the gilded Strauss statue, the three-Michelin-starred Steirereck, and its equally wonderful casual offshoot Meierei im Stadtpark. The hotel can also arrange a private tour of the nearby MAK, Vienna’s applied-arts museum with its unrivaled Secessionist and Wiener Werkstätte treasures.

Their blend of meticulous restoration and period-inspired contemporary flair greeted me right in the vestibule, where a columned arch framed the freshly restored ceremonial staircase.

The rooms

Suites at Mandarin Oriental, Vienna have a contemporary, residential feel rather than the ornate style of the city’s traditional grande dames. Photo by Jack Hardy

The hotel’s four floors hold 86 rooms and 52 suites, ranging from Superior Rooms at around 400 square feet to a two-bedroom Royal Suite topping 2,000. My light-filled 527-square-foot Deluxe Suite had tall windows, a tranquil small-street view, and a palette of suave grayish white with beige and brown accents, offset in the sitting room by voluptuous dusty-blue velvet couches and a green-veined marble coffee table.

Dark herringbone parquet and round-edged bespoke blond-wood furnishings sealed the impression of a particularly well-appointed Viennese apartment. A Bose speaker, a Nespresso loaded with Meinl coffee, and a tablet controlling everything from curtains to lighting handled the domestic choreography. The king-size bed came with 500-thread-count sheets and a pillow menu running to Swiss pine and lavender—I went pine. Above it hung a piece by Indonesian-born sculptor Yati Putra, its cluster of pink and rose metal discs once again evoking (to an eager eye) champagne bubbles.

The walk-in wardrobe led into a vast marble bathroom stocked with Diptyque toiletries, kimonos, and fluffy robes. The tub was deep, the shower stall the size of a private hammam, and the heated floor showed off dashing geometric mosaics straight out of the Wiener Werkstätte playbook. The toilet was a Japanese Toto Neorest smart marvel—with a print by Koloman Moser above.

The food and drink

Under a glamorous glass roof designed by Goddard Littlefair, the hotel’s courtyard gathers four distinct concepts, overseen by executive chef Thomas Seifried, formerly of Eric Ripert’s Blue at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. The fine-dining seafood restaurant Le Sept opens only Thursday through Saturday, with tasting-menus starring dishes like hiramasa sashimi and crab chawanmushi. We spent a more relaxed evening at the casual venues, beginning at the sultry Izakaya & Bar, where cocktails riff on artworks from the Belvedere Palace: Klimt’s The Kiss becomes gin, rose vermouth, and yuzu.

The Atelier 7 Brasserie pulls in a colorful crowd: tourists in jeans, locals in evening wear, Russian belles in the latest couture. Seafood dominates the crowd-pleasing menu, from hamachi crudo lifted with slivers of Iberian ham to plump mussels à la marinière, alongside the expected hotel classics like lobster ravioli glossed in soy-ginger butter and seared scallops with potato mousseline. My favorite was the impeccably cooked Dover sole, bright with capers and lemon, especially with a glass of gemischter satz, Vienna’s signature white.

Breakfast returns to the same space with charcuterie platters and poached eggs over crisp potato rösti. By midmorning or afternoon, the airy café nook offers a welcome respite from the clutter of Vienna’s grand Kaffeehäuser: a compact coffee theater built around rotating single-origin beans and tasting flights of espressos pulled from a sleek La Marzocco Modbar system. A pastry trolley rolls out glossy, hyper-modern creations by pastry chef Christian Grübler, a Steirereck alum.

Staff and service

The hotel’s spa includes an indoor swimming pool, a rarity in the heart of Vienna. Photos by Jack Hardy

The mostly young, multilingual, international staff operate with almost eerie efficiency. Make a request and minutes later there it is: an extra pair of comfy slippers, or a bowl of fortifying Austrian beef consommé from the room service menu at midnight.

For those who prefer to keep human contact to a minimum, the Mandarin Oriental app handles everything from concierge requests to spa and restaurant reservations. What won me over, though, was the warmth and the small, human flourishes. A spa attendant pressed samples of the coveted Swiss Perfection serums into my hand; a sommelier offered tastes of his favorite apricot schnapps; the concierge pointed me to the less-touristed Café Sluka, where the cakes are celestial.

The concierge team can also arrange a private cabin on Vienna’s iconic Prater Ferris Wheel, a tasting tour of the traditional Heurigen wine taverns, or a behind-the-scenes zoo tour for children. At the top, Austrian GM Mario Habicher brings a deep feel for the city, honed during his tenure at Hotel Imperial Wien.

Accessibility

Four rooms and suites offer such accessible features as adapted bathrooms, doors, and doorbells. All elevators are wheelchair accessible, as are all public spaces, including the Atelier 7 dining areas and the spa. Parking is accessible too. There is a Disabled Emergency Plan.

Make a trip of it

For more Secessionist highlights, start with the Secession Building, its gold-leaf dome and Klimt murals are a must-see. Ditto the Majolica House by Otto Wagner, with its vividly tiled floral facade. Wagner’s Church of St. Leopold, all Byzantine shimmer, has stained glass by Koloman Moser and sweeping views of the Vienna Woods; it’s under an hour by public transport (check opening times). On a different note, Wagner’s Austrian Postal Savings Bank is a brisk, exhilarating exercise in form-follows-function, a 10-minute walk from Riemergasse.

And to see Klimt’s The Kiss in the flesh, head to the Belvedere Palace and its gardens.

Afar was a guest of Mandarin Oriental, Vienna. Our coverage is independent; the hotel did not review or approve this story.