This Is Where Your Fancy Water Comes From

France can be mapped in wine or cheese—or drinking water, if you know where to go. Some of the world’s most renowned brands of bottled water point back to unassuming spa towns tucked away in the deep folds of the French countryside. Like the unique flavor and properties of each brand of mineral water, these five French towns preserve their own special place in the landscape—places where you can still drink the waters straight from the earth.

1. Perrier

Available on supermarket shelves in 140 countries, the original Perrier still bubbles up from a single spring outside the tiny village of Vergèze. This is the Occitan—the deep south of France, with its own patois and a longstanding fondness for the naturally-carbonated water. Today, the bottling plant is a worthy tourist attraction with a small museum and a 19th-century beaux-arts gazebo where visitors can still drink freely from the source.

2. Badoit

Tucked away in the alpine foothills near the Rhône River, the tiny town of Saint-Galmier is home to Badoit—the preferred sparkling water of Parisian café tables today. The green pastoral idyll above ground hides the special granite bedrock and underground bubbles of carbon dioxide that tumble up from the ground. The thermal spring dates back to Roman times, which became a popular destination for soaking cures in the 19th century.