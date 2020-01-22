Why Now Is the Best Time to Renew Your Passport

January is the month when everyone plots out the travel adventures that give them something to look forward to throughout the year. If those exploits include possible trips abroad, and if your passport is no longer valid or expiring soon, you should go ahead and start the passport renewal process during the slower winter months.

According to a recent Tweet by the U.S. State Department, demand for passports drops in the winter, which means faster processing times.

“If you’re a frequent flier who doesn’t like waiting for your new passport, consider applying this winter to minimize downtime,” the Tweet stated.

If you’re a frequent flier who doesn’t like waiting for your new passport, consider applying this winter to minimize downtime. Lower demand = faster processing times. https://t.co/62fSeDziBZ #BeginYourJourney pic.twitter.com/93beIWPINB — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) January 13, 2020

The routine processing time for passports is from six to eight weeks, expedited processing is two to three weeks, and if you go to a passport agency, you can get a new passport in eight days or less. While the State Department didn’t say exactly how much faster passports are churned out during the slower winter months, we’re all for getting ahead of things. A potential panic situation that will only be more stressful (and more expensive if you’re suddenly in a real rush) when wait times are longer.