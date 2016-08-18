This Company Will Make You Fall in Love with Camping

No more excuses. No more “I’m just not the ‘camping type.’” This summer, Hipcamp has partnered with Eddie Bauer for a series of summer campouts throughout California that make it oh-so-easy to become a happy camper—whether you’ve been setting up tents since you were four years old or you haven’t had the opportunity to try s’mores around a real campfire (yet).

Part booking site, part campground guide, Hipcamp has been opening up new corners of the “great outdoors” to seasoned campers and newbies alike since its inception in 2013. The site lists and provides information—from available amenities to nearby activities—for hundreds of thousands of national, state, and regional parks, as well as for privately owned, directly bookable, camping-friendly properties. But just because Hipcamp is bringing the sharing economy into the wild doesn’t mean you should call it the “Airbnb of camping.” By tapping into private landownership, the company is able to encourage good land stewardship and the preservation of massive tracts of private land across the United States while giving the people what they want: new grounds for lifelong campers to explore and all the yurts, treehouses, and cabins a first-timer could want to ease into the camping lifestyle.

Photo by Ezekiel Gonzalez No tent? No problem.