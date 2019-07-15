This Airline Wants You to Take the Train Instead

Airlines are usually in the business of filling up their planes with passengers, not telling prospective fliers to reconsider air travel. But in a June 29 open letter from CEO Pieter Elbers, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines did just that, asking its readers to make “responsible decisions about flying.”

The letter is part of the airline’s larger “Fly Responsibly” program, which was launched in June 2019 with the aim of helping to make air travel more sustainable. (Flying is terrible for the environment, with the aviation industry alone making up 2 percent of global carbon emissions.) Already, KLM stands out for its eco-friendly efforts: The airline recycles 14 kinds of waste on each flight, upcycles old uniforms for cabin carpeting, has paper-free cockpits, and maintains electric vehicles on the ground. The airline today also uses fuel that’s 57 times more sustainable than what it used in 2011; with SkyNRG, it is currently developing the first sustainable fuel plant in the Netherlands, to be located in the city of Delfzijl.