These Immersive Tours Make for More Mindful Vacations

Imagine sitting down for a Moroccan feast under the stars with new friends, taking a sensory stroll through a bustling market with a Peruvian chef, or going on a scenic bike ride through Italian wine country. These are the types of restorative experiences that make trips more enriching—especially when shared with others. As more and more pursue mindful exploration, guided tours help travelers forge deeper connections with people, nature, and our surroundings. And with a variety of options—from small group tours to escorted expeditions—that cater to every travel style, they can captivate both first-timers and seasoned globetrotters.

Fortunately, the United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA) makes finding your dream vacation with a tour operator even easier. Offering a curated network of specialized and trusted tour providers in epic locations, all you need to do is decide where you want to go. For a journey with awareness and intention, dreamy destinations like Italy, Peru, and Morocco paired with exclusive experiences can help you feel even more culturally immersed (think an after-hours museum visit or a private cooking class inside a local’s home), resulting in incredibly rewarding travel. These five itineraries allow you to go beneath the surface and feel the heartbeat of these awe-inspiring places.

Bike through Tuscany by the sea

Photo ©iStock

The breathtaking southern coast of Tuscany is a cycling paradise brimming with sweeping seascapes, sprawling vineyards, and hidden medieval villages. All of this and more awaits on the Italy: Southern Tuscany & Giglio Island tour with VBT Bicycling Vacations, where a small group of active adventurers (no more than 20) will spend a glorious week cycling the Maremma coast, one of Italy’s last best-kept secrets.

Pause to visit crystalline sea beaches, stroll through quaint fishing villages, and hop off your bike to visit Giglio Island, famed for its fortressed village and panoramic hiking trails. Guided tours and tastings will bring you to family-run olive oil producers, vineyards, and Tuscan baking classes. With fattorie (farm-stay) accommodations and farm-to-table dinners along the way, all you have to do is bring your appetite and enjoy the ride.

Explore the Amazon Rainforest and Machu Picchu

Photo ©Aqua Expeditions

The protected Pacaya Samiria National Reserve, one of the most biodiverse regions of the Amazon basin, boasts more than 1,000 animal species including elusive pink river dolphins, sloths, and caimans. Now, one of the richest ways to experience it is on Abercrombie & Kent’s new Peru: Machu Picchu & the Amazon tour.

This once-in-a-lifetime voyage starts on a delicious note with a biking foodie tour of Lima. Then, experience arriving at Peru’s crown jewel, Machu Picchu, the same way the Incas did, as you hike the last portion of the Inca Trail. While in the region, you’ll immerse yourself in the artisanal traditions of the Sacred Valley by visiting a village where Quechua highlanders still live.