These Colorful Photographs Provide a Stunning Portrait of Daily Life in Sub-Saharan Africa

Photographer Jessica Antola’s fashion-focused, slice-of-life work has graced the pages of AFAR magazine a number of times, including a much-loved photo essay in October 2015 that featured the vibrant colors and patterns of West Africa. Many of those photos were part of an ongoing (and not strictly sartorial) passion project that sparked during a 2011 trip to Senegal. That trip inspired another and then another. Eventually the project evolved into her first book, Circadian Landscape, a quietly intimate snapshot of everyday life in seven countries. The book launched on March 27, 2018, and we’ve already reserved a prominent spot on our coffee tables for it.

Photo by Jessica Antola Diving Contest, Senegal 2011

Photo by Jessica Antola Washing Day, Senegal 2011

Photo by Jessica Antola The Astronaut of Konso, Ethiopia 2013

Photo by Jessica Antola Entering the Omo Valley, Ethiopia 2013

Photo by Jessica Antola Gelede Dancer, Benin 2014

Photo by Jessica Antola Halaba Man, Ethiopia 2013

Photo by Jessica Antola Zangbeto Temple, Benin 2014

Photo by Jessica Antola Hamar Woman, Ethiopia 2013

Photo by Jessica Antola Egungun Child Spirit, Benin 2014