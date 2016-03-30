These Are the 5 Most Ethical Places to Visit in the World

It’s a perma-question on every traveler’s mind: Where to visit next? But instead of chasing last-minute deals or flying wherever your miles can take you, why not allow your conscience to be your guide? And by conscience, we mean the nonprofit organization Ethical Traveler, which recently published its annual list of the top 10 most ethical developing countries in the world.

The Northern California-based group uses an impressive set of guidelines: Its all-volunteer staff researches and reviews (without contributions from governments, visitors bureaus, businesses, individuals, or others) the environmental, social welfare, and human rights policies of hundreds of nations. Based on its findings—plus a destination's overall appeal to travelers—Ethical Traveler then recognizes the 10 (unranked) top scorers.

The 2016 list includes five repeat winners—Cabo Verde (Cape Verde), Dominica, Samoa, Tonga, and Uruguay—and five new ones. Meet the newbies:

Grenada: The LGBT Watchdog

Citizens of this Caribbean archipelago use nurseries to protect and regenerate their coral reefs, and they are considering constitutional reform to improve the rights of LGBT people.

Federated States of Micronesia: The Energy Expert

Micronesia aims to increase renewable energy by at least 30 percent by 2020, and the government recently passed legislation to protect a 78-acre wetland, part of a larger effort to preserve the country's 1,400-acre Yela Valley. They country is also extending Internet access across the Oceanian atoll east of Polynesia to improve education.