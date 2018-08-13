The World’s Largest Adventure Travel Company Just Earned B Corp Status

Intrepid Group, the world’s largest adventure travel company, just announced that it’s earned B Corp status after a three-year-long accreditation process. It joins the likes of other socially and environmentally responsible companies, such as Patagonia and Ben & Jerry’s.

Intrepid Group, which consists of four tour operator brands including Intrepid Travel, has been 100 percent carbon neutral since 2010. The B Corporation certification is one more step in proving that it’s “committed to being a business that benefits people and the planet,” said James Thornton, Intrepid Group CEO, in a statement.

To earn B Corp status, a company must “meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose,” according to the B Corp website. The extensive accreditation process legally requires each business to consider the impact its decisions have on the environment, its workers, community, customers, and suppliers.

Intrepid, which was founded in 1989 and currently offers small group trips to more than 120 countries, recently hired Leigh Barnes as its first chief purpose officer to figure out how to reduce the company’s carbon footprint beyond purchasing carbon offsets, for starters.

“We want to be a leader from an environmental standpoint,” Barnes told Fast Company. “It makes sense from a business perspective, too, because if there’s no environment, there’s no travel industry.”