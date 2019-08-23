The Washington Monument Is Finally Reopening This September

After a cable broke in the elevator that takes visitors to the top of the Washington Monument, the 555-foot marble attraction was closed in August 2016. Now, some 37 months later, it is slated for reopening at 9 a.m. on September 19, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

The most recent repairs to the Washington, D.C., attraction included modernizing the elevator control system and replacing the temporary screening building, which was constructed after the September 11 attacks in 2001. According to a 2019 NPS brief on the project, the “new glass and steel facility will offer full ballistic and blast protection and includes queuing space for 18-20 visitors at a time, screening equipment, an accessible restroom for National Park Service and U.S. Park Police staff and a security office.”

This isn’t the only time the Washington Monument has been closed for repairs: After a 2011 earthquake cracked the monument’s marble in more than 150 spots, it was closed for three years and given a $15 million renovation, reports CNN.