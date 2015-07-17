The Trendiest Travel Destinations—and Where to Go Next

Our friends and readers are a well-traveled bunch, and we constantly hear stories of their adventures in places all over the globe. But there’s no doubt that certain destinations come up more than others. To which we say: It’s time to shake it up! Here are six of the most talked-about destinations right now, and the six places that are poised for the popularity tipping point.

1. Like Tulum?

It’s no wonder luxury travelers and earthy yogi types alike have gravitated toward Tulum: its relaxing atmosphere, historic Mayan ruins, and cliffside Caribbean beaches will please just about anyone.

Try: Trancoso

Don’t be surprised if you’re the only one on the beach in Trancoso—its under-the-radar vibe is one of the qualities that attracts a glamorous yet low-key crowd (think designers and celebrities like Diane Von Furstenberg, Robert and Cortney Novogratz, and Naomi Campbell). Like Tulum, the destination is endlessly Instagrammable, with a palm-lined coastline, colorful houses, and a sixteenth-century church in its main square. One major draw is the myriad natural pools caused by a combination of the region’s reefs and low tide. Fitness fanatics will love to take a capoeira lesson, and anyone will love to take a cliché (but still epic!) horseback ride on the beach.